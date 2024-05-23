The OnePlus Open 2 might skip 2024 but bring welcome upgrades

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed details about the OPPO Find N5, which could be the OnePlus Open 2.

The foldable is tipped to arrive in Q1 2025 and pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.

The phone is also said to offer a new hinge to reduce weight, a thin design, and a periscope camera.

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be a rebranded OPPO Find N5, much like the OnePlus Open was a rebadged Find N3. It looks like key details for the rumored foldable phone have just leaked online again.

Long-time leaker Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that the OPPO foldable will launch in Q1 2025 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This lines up with previous leaks about the OnePlus Open 2.

However, the tipster also claims that the foldable phone will have an upgraded hinge to reduce weight, an “ultra-flat” folding screen, a high-resolution cover screen, and a thin design. There’s also good news on the camera front as it looks like OPPO and OnePlus could retain the periscope camera.

There’s no word on other specs just yet, such as specific camera details, battery capacity, charging speeds, and more. But we’d definitely like to see upgrades like IPX8 water resistance, more foldable-specific software enhancements, and wireless charging support. After all, the original model retailed for $1,699, and we’re guessing the OnePlus Open 2 won’t be cheaper.

