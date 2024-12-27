OnePlus Open 2 leaked renders show us what to expect with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor

TL;DR Leaked renders of the OnePlus Open 2 showcase a refined design with a larger camera module and slimmer profile.

The Open 2 is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a larger battery, and faster charging.

Expected upgrades include an IPX8 rating, 50W wireless charging, and Android 15 with Oxygen OS 15.

OnePlus hit a home run with the OnePlus Open, good enough that we’re eagerly looking forward to its successor, a presumed OnePlus Open 2. We’ve been hearing about the device and its Chinese counterpart, the presumed OPPO Find N5, and today, we have our first look at the Open 2 thanks to renders of early-stage prototypes.

A new report from Smartprix has shared device renders based on a final-stage prototype of the OnePlus Open 2. At first glance, the Open 2 looks expectedly similar to the Open, but there are a few key differences in appearance.

For starters, OnePlus appears to be retaining the large circular rear camera housing, giving it the signature OnePlus look. However, the camera arrangement inside has changed, with the three rear sensors now occupying the top semicircle and the Hasselblad branding coming in at the bottom.

The renders also showcase a device with curved rear edges, unlike the Open’s flatter rear body. However, the caveat here is that the renders are based on a prototype, so there could be some differences in the retail product.

The unfolded Open 2 doesn’t look all that different from the Open, though. However, the device overall is said to be larger and thinner, with a folded thickness of under 10mm, potentially making it one of the slimmest foldables around.

The report also shares some of the expected specifications of the OnePlus Open 2. The Open 2 is said to have an 8-inch, 120Hz, 2K LTPO main display, as opposed to the 7.82-inch 2K LTPO main display on the Open. The outer panel on the Open 2 is said to measure 6.4-inch diagonally, compared to the 6.31-inch on the Open.

The OnePlus Open 2 is said to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage, though there could be another RAM-storage configuration. The camera system is said to feature a triple 50MP setup, while front cameras will remain similar to the Open with 32MP and 20MP sensors.

Other significant upgrades on the OnePlus 2 are said to be an IPX8 rating (up from the Open’s IPX4 rating), a 5,900mAh battery (up from 4,800mAh on the Open), 50W wireless charging (no wireless charging on the Open), and 80W wired charging (up from 67W on the Open). Expectedly, the phone is said to ship with Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15.

The report mentions that the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to launch in China early in 2025 and be released globally later in Q1 2025. The device could come in two color options, one of which would be the standard black variant.

All of these leaked specifications pitch the OnePlus Open 2 a step ahead of the rather middling Galaxy Z Fold 6. Given the newer SoC, the Open 2 will compete against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that is expected in mid 2025.

Are you excited about the OnePlus Open 2? Let us know in the comments below!

