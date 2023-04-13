The OnePlus Nord 3 is a step closer to launch: Here's what to expect

OnePlus

TL;DR A new leak has given us apparent OnePlus Nord 3 specs.

The leaker has also dished out rough pricing and a release window.

OnePlus is widely expected to launch the Nord 3 mid-range phone, with one tipster already noting that this will be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V (seen above).

Now, reliable leaker Yogesh Brar has issued a few more details about the OnePlus Nord 3 on Twitter. For one, Brar says OnePlus has started to test the phone in Indian and global markets.

The leaker also asserted that the new mid-range handset is six to eight weeks away from launching. So you might have to wait until May or even early June for a release to market.

Twitter/Yogesh Brar

Brar also dished out apparent OnePlus Nord 3 specs, and these details indeed line up with the OnePlus Ace 2V. Notable features include a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen (120Hz), and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging. The phone is also said to offer a 64MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera.

Finally, the tipster claims that the OnePlus Nord 3 will retail for Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 (~$366 to ~$485). By comparison, the Nord 2 came in at Rs 28,000 (~$341). So we could be in for a price hike here, but it could still be among the best cheap phones worth considering.

Comments