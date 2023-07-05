OnePlus is blurring the lines between mid-range and flagship once again

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord 3 in India, bringing a premium-tier Dimensity 9000 chip and other key specs to its premium mid-range offering.

The phone also features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, and 80W fast charging. Sales begin on July 15 in India, starting at Rs. 33,999 (~$414) for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

OnePlus has also announced the Nord CE 3 with Snapdragon 782G, which goes on sale in August.

OnePlus began its life with flagship killers, moving on to proper flagships and then expanding into the mid-range and premium mid-range segments with the Nord series. The Nord series turned out to be a runaway success at launch, and it became clear that consumers were looking for budget-friendly OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus is now launching the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in India, hoping to capitalize on its goodwill in the mid-range segment.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications The OnePlus Nord 3 succeeds the OnePlus Nord 2T, building up on the familiar midrange spec sheet. There’s a new design now, with a flat mid-frame that chamfers into the flat back. The camera module is now integrated into the body instead of being a distinct design entity. On the front, we have thinner bezels and a centered camera module. On the side, we have an alert slider, while the top has an IR blaster. The phone is also IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

One of the significant upgrades to the Nord 3 is the display. The display is slightly larger at 6.74 inches, has a 1.5K resolution (2,772 x 1,240), and refreshes at up to 120Hz now. It’s still a flat AMOLED display with a refresh rate range of 40Hz to 120Hz. The front is protected by Dragontrail, while Gorilla Glass 5 protects the rear.

The next significant change is on the inside, as the Nord 3 packs in the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC compared to its predecessor’s 6nm Dimensity 1300. OnePlus is claiming a 42.9% increase in CPU performance and a 58.6% increase in GPU performance, and given the difference in SoCs, there may be good merit in these claims. The Nord 3 gets 8GB/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus says the Nord 3 has the same primary camera hardware as seen on the OnePlus 11, but it is also very similar to the OnePlus Nord 2T too. The primary camera is a 50MP Sony IMX890 with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS. The OnePlus 11 has an f/1.8 aperture. The Nord 2T came with the 50MP Sony IMX766, which is very similar to the IMX890, contrary to what Sony’s marketing names would suggest.

On the video side, we finally get 4K 60fps video recording, made possible by the flagship SoC. An 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera flank the primary camera. The front camera is a 16MP shooter.

Another highlight of the Nord 3 is the 5,000mAh battery, bigger than the Nord 2T’s 4,500mAh battery. It supports 80W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box.

The phone launches with OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. OnePlus is promising three Android updates and four years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord 3 pricing and availability The OnePlus Nord 3 is priced at Rs. 33,999 (~$414) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 37,999 (~$462) for the 16GB + 256GB variant. Sales begin on July 15, 2023, in India across Amazon.in and OnePlus India’s website. You can buy the phone in two colors: Misty Green and Tempest Gray.

What do you think of the OnePlus Nord 3's price? 60 votes It's great! Instant buy at this price. 47 % It's okay, but could be priced better. 30 % It should be priced much cheaper. The competition is too hot! 23 %

OnePlus Nord CE 3 launch

Alongside the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus has also revealed the Nord CE 3. The phone doesn’t go on sale until August, but it’s nice to know the phone beforehand and make an informed purchase decision.

The Nord CE 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. There is a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also an IR blaster on this phone, along with NFC.

It features the same 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging as the Nord 3. The primary camera on the Nord CE 3 is also the same 50MP Sony IMX890 with OIS. The phone is available in a fun Aqua Surge colorway and the usual Gray Shimmer.

The phone will be available for Rs. 26,999 (~$329) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 28,999 (~$353) for the 12GB + 256GB variant

OnePlus also launched the Nord Buds 2R earbuds and the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC neckband earphones at the same event.

