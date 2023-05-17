Real-life images of OnePlus Nord 3 are here, confirms rebrand

TL;DR Real-life images of the OnePlus Nord 3 have leaked.

The images confirm that the phone is a rebrand of the OnePlus Ace 2V that was launched in China in March 2023.

The phone is expected to launch in Europe and India soon.

The OnePlus Nord series is popular in Europe and India, and it’s no surprise that OnePlus is gearing up to add more devices to the lineup. We’re inching closer to the launch of the OnePlus Nord 3, and we now have our first look at real-life images of the Nord 3, confirming its OnePlus Ace 2V rebrand.

Twitter user @realMlgmXyysd shared some hands-on images of the OnePlus Nord 3 alongside photos of its box, charger, and specifications.



Codename: Vitamin

ProjectID: OP556FL1

Model: CPH2491(IN) CPH2493(EU)

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (OPMT6983)

OxygenOS 13.0.0 / Android 13 Tiramisu 33 T.R4T3.d689c9_326dd / 5.10.110-android12-9 / VNDK 31 Snow Cone SP1A.210812.016

According to this leak, the OnePlus Nord 3 is indeed identical to the OnePlus Ace 2V that launched in China a few months ago. The model numbers indicate that the phone is likely to see a launch in Europe and India at least. We also get a look at the box of the phone and its contents. If all of this turns out to be true, the phone will likely ship with an 80W fast charger in the box.

Since the OnePlus Ace 2V is already out, we already know what to expect from the OnePlus Nord 3. The phone is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The phone will come with a 6.74-inch FHD+ 120Hz display with a resolution of 2,772 x 1,240. The display panel is flat and likely sourced from Tianma.

The Nord 3 will likely have a 5,000mAh battery supporting 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. OnePlus has also retained the alert slider on the Chinese phone, and it’ll probably do the same with the international variant too. The phone is also expected to ship with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

OnePlus OnePlus Ace 2V

Camera information has not been shared with the leaked images, but we have a good idea of what to expect, thanks to the OnePlus Ace 2V. The OnePlus Ace 2V has a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Other specs include Bluetooth 5.3, an IR blaster, NFC, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and Wi-Fi 6.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed that the phone is launching outside of China. But seeing these real-life images, we expect the company will begin with its teasers very soon.

