OnePlus lifetime free screen upgrade program adds OnePlus 11 and more

TL;DR OnePlus is extending its program that replaces displays before they run into green tint issues, as long as the phone is in good condition and hasn’t had any unauthorized repairs.

The new phones added to the program are the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and OnePlus 11.

While there’s a lot to love about AMOLED displays, we’ve seen an increasing number of consumer complaints around green tint and line issues across a variety of smartphone brands over the last year. OnePlus is the only company that offers a free lifetime screen replacement warranty for phones that run into these issues. In fact, for those in India, it’s even possible to replace your display before you run into a problem. Even better, it’s now extending the amount of devices eligible for this offer.

Back in July, we reported on a new benefit for OnePlus’s Red Cable Club loyalty program in India that would give users a free screen replacement pre-emptively, replacing it with a better panel. This offer applied to the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R and was first spotted by X user Starcommander. Now the same user is back with news the program will now extend to the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 11.

Just like before, OnePlus will only accept devices if they are free from damage and haven’t been repaired through unauthorized means. It also provides the same general service as always.

As a recap, the company’s Free Screen Diagnostics and Service Initiative begins with comprehensive diagnostics to test the screen’s performance and reliability. If it finds issues with the panel, it will replace it with a “new, advanced display panel” that “enhances performance with vibrant colors and increased durability.” This display is said to be “specifically engineered to perform well in high-humidity and high-temperature environments.” Lastly, it also performs a deep cleaning before returning the device.

Could we ever see this program extend outside of India? Maybe. It seems clear that humidity and heat are part of the issue here, so it’s certainly possible this program could reach areas with similar climates. Beyond that, it’s much harder to say.

