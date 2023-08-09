OnePlus will now offer lifetime screen warranty to address green line issue

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has told Android Authority in a statement that it will offer a “lifetime screen warranty” to users with phones that have a green line display fault.

The company is also offering some OnePlus 8 and 9 series owners an upgrade discount in case parts are not available for a screen replacement.

This policy only applies to OnePlus users in India with affected devices.

Over the past year, we’ve seen an increasing number of reports from consumers complaining about permanent green lines appearing on their AMOLED smartphones. As we discovered during our investigation into the issue, the green line display problem appears to affect older AMOLED smartphones across various phone manufacturers, price brackets, and operating systems. To address the growing number of complaints, smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is now offering customers in India a lifetime screen warranty across its own affected devices. Further, select users may also be eligible for an upgrade discount.

Lifetime screen warranty for OnePlus devices In a statement to Android Authority, a OnePlus spokesperson told us it will offer a “lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices.” As we clarified with the company, this policy is only applicable to customers in India at the moment. The full statement is as follows: “We realize that this issue has caused a great deal of inconvenience to the affected users, and we apologize for it. In line with our unwavering commitment, we encourage users to visit the nearest OnePlus service centre for device diagnosis, and we will provide free screen replacement for all devices affected by the situation. On select OnePlus 8 and 9 Series devices, we are also offering a voucher that will provide the user with a fair percentage of the device value to upgrade to a new OnePlus device. In light of the current situation, we are now offering lifetime screen warranty on all affected devices. Thank you for your understanding and support.” OnePlus further clarified that the “lifetime screen warranty” applies to any OnePlus phone affected by the green line issue in India, not just selected devices.

We have contacted OnePlus US and UK to ask if there are plans to expand this policy in other regions. We will update this article accordingly.

Upgrade discounts for select OnePlus devices at select locations Prior to the confirmation of lifetime screen warranties for affected users, we had reached out to OnePlus for a statement on the company’s broader policy on the green line issue. More specifically, Telegram user @docnok63 brought to our attention several announcements posted at OnePlus Exclusive Service Centers. These notices informed customers about an upgrade discount if they are affected by the green line issue.

According to this announcement, OnePlus is offering OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, 9, and 9R owners with a green line fault a discount voucher to upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus confirmed to us that these upgrade discounts are indeed correct, though are once again only applicable to India at the moment. They are further affected by the availability of spare parts at the specific stores, as some locations could still offer screen replacements.

Replacement devices must be purchased through the OnePlus India website (and not through other online or offline retailers). Further, there is an incentive to opt for the India-exclusive OnePlus 10R, as the company is offering a further discount. The discount values mentioned are in Indian Rupees.

The announcement mentions that the company does not have enough spares for these affected devices as they are approaching the end of their lifecycle. So instead of offering no solution at all, consumers have some reprieve.

What this means for OnePlus phones with the green line fault With the announcement around a lifetime screen warranty and the promise of device replacements in certain locations, users jumping to a new OnePlus phone in India can breathe a sigh of relief.

Interestingly, the announcement does not mention the condition of use of the affected phone. In some cases, especially for older devices that haven’t been handled well and hence won’t fetch good resale value, we believe it may be in the consumers’ better interest to take the phone upgrade.

There are phones that have been left out of the upgrade offer. Devices like the OnePlus 8, 9 Pro, and the entire OnePlus 10 and 11 series are not mentioned, for example. We presume that either these devices are not as affected by the issue or that the company has enough spares in stock to meet its warranty obligations toward screen replacements.

What about the green line issue on other phones? We’ve seen evidence of the green line issue affecting various Android phones from different companies, even though social media outrage may have been directed toward select manufacturers. So far, companies have been overtly cautious about announcing any sort of widespread official policy for affected consumers.

This announcement from OnePlus is one of the first to address the green line issue. Here’s hoping that other OEMs also announce relief for affected consumers.

