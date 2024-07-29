OnePlus offers new display panel for free to prevent green line issues

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is offering a free screen upgrade to users of the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R to prevent the infamous green line issue.

This new display for older phones promises to increase durability, as it is specifically engineered to perform well in high-humidity and high-temperature environments.

This screen upgrade benefit is currently available in India, but the company is exploring the possibility of expanding this to other regions, including the US.

Smartphones with AMOLED screens have frequently encountered green line issues, and this isn’t limited to a single manufacturer. This hardware issue often crops up after a phone software update, confusing users into believing that the correlation is the cause. Many companies have shrugged off this hardware issue and left customers to fend for themselves — either pay up for an out-of-warranty repair or live with the green line. OnePlus is the only company that has offered a lifetime display warranty on record, and now, the company is bettering its promise with a pre-emptive display replacement on certain models to prevent the issue.

X user Starcommander spotted a new benefit in OnePlus’s Red Cable Club loyalty program. As per the Lifetime Free Screen Upgrade offer, OnePlus is offering OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R users a free “screen upgrade,” subject to the phone being free of any damage and unauthorized repair. Note that the Red Cable Club benefits are currently limited to India only, so this upgrade remains limited to India.

We contacted OnePlus for more details about the aforementioned “screen upgrade,” and the company has exclusively shared details about its Free Screen Diagnostics and Service Initiative with us at Android Authority.

This initiative includes three tiers of service: Comprehensive Diagnostics: A thorough evaluation of the screen’s performance and reliability.

A thorough evaluation of the screen’s performance and reliability. Screen Upgrades and Replacements: Eligible users can receive a “new, advanced display panel” that “enhances performance with vibrant colors and increased durability.” This display is said to be “specifically engineered to perform well in high-humidity and high-temperature environments.”

Eligible users can receive a “new, advanced display panel” that “enhances performance with vibrant colors and increased durability.” This display is said to be “specifically engineered to perform well in high-humidity and high-temperature environments.” Deep Cleaning Service: A complimentary, in-depth cleaning of the device to ensure it operates optimally. OnePlus says it has proactively worked with its suppliers for new screen tech (for these older devices that are no longer sold). These new screens come with improvements that seemingly “enhance the screen’s resilience to moisture and environmental conditions.”

We enquired further on the specifics of the display upgrade, and the company reassured us that all replacements adhere to its high-quality standards. Currently, this initiative focuses on the OnePlus 8 Pro and will be extended to a select number of other older models based on screen availability. Users can visit our service centers for a diagnostic to determine if their device is at risk. Devices with human-caused damages, such as drops or liquid intrusion, are not eligible for this free upgrade and should be repaired through our standard after-sales service. As the Red Cable Club benefits screenshot shows, supported devices include the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R. Further, while the initiative is restricted to the Indian market right now, OnePlus is considering similar solutions for the US and other locales: While the initiative is currently specific to the Indian market, we are exploring the possibility of extending similar benefits to other regions, including the US. We are committed to keeping users informed about any future developments. This initiative highlights our dedication to providing exceptional service and support to our users.

Should you swap your OnePlus phone display to prevent a green line issue? Fair credit goes to OnePlus for continuing to offer a solution to older customers, especially those who are out of warranty but are affected by such hardware issues through no fault of their own.

It is not immediately clear whether the lifetime display warranty is applicable to the newly swapped display too. We’ve approached OnePlus for clarification on this, and we’ll update the article once we learn more.

Presuming the lifetime screen warranty also applies to the new, more resilient display, users in India with older OnePlus flagships have two choices. They can stick with their current display and take advantage of the lifetime screen warranty, or they can opt for a free pre-emptive screen swap to the new, more resilient display.

In my opinion, if your display has been working fine until now, there’s no reason to opt for a display swap right away since the company is promising some sort of resolution for the green line issue anyway if it occurs in the future. You can take up the screen replacement (or other offered alternatives) if and when your device gets afflicted with the issue. A pre-emptive display swap makes sense if you need that peace of mind in the present, or if you intend to hold the phone for longer and don’t want to take any chances with future spare parts availability.

