OnePlus' first gaming handheld allegedly leaks in sketchy renders

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR The design of OnePlus’s first gaming handheld has allegedly leaked.

A render shared by multiple Weibo leakers shows the purported handheld in deep purple.

In addition to gaming-centric features, the render also shows phone features, including a SIM tray.

Last month, we first heard the possibility of OnePlus working on an Android gaming handheld. Now, we’ve encountered an alleged render of the said gaming handheld from OnePlus, suggesting what the device could look like.

First shared by leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the image shows what appears to be a OnePlus handheld in a combination of black and deep purple. From the back, it looks like handgrips have been forged into what would otherwise be a standard phone. We still see remnants of the candybar design, with elements such as the speaker grille, the SIM tray, a USB-C port, and two rear cameras, along with a flash.

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In addition to the grips, the extra elements that allude to it being a gaming device include two tactile shoulder buttons — one on each side when the screen is held horizontally. The image also shows two buttons similar to the volume buttons, though on the opposite side of the frame from where OnePlus typically places them. The buttons are also noticeably bigger than regular volume buttons, indicating they (if these renders are accurate) might be used as programmable buttons for other purposes.

Weibo / Digital Chat Station

Another aspect to note is that, while this render comes from a trusted leaker, it does not guarantee it is authentic or that it represents what OnePlus’ purported gaming handheld could look like. Apart from the leaker’s word, there’s no concrete evidence that such a gaming handheld might even come to exist in the future.

The only reason for us to believe in its existence is the growing interest from various notable leakers. Apart from Digital Chat Station, another tipster, who goes by the alias Bald Panda, has reported on the likely specs of the handheld. According to Bald Panda’s Weibo post, the OnePlus gaming handheld could feature an 8-inch display and a flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset, possibly the Dimensity 9500.

Another renowned leaker, Ice Universe, has added to the conversation, stating this could be a special “Windspeed Edition” of the Dimensity 9500. The leaker further adds that the device will combine the features of a gaming console and a mobile phone, including the ability to make calls and use it like a regular Android device.

Weibo / Ice Universe

It’s difficult to predict how the device’s development could pan out, but we’ll keep you up to date as we learn more details.

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