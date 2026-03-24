OnePlus might be building its own Android gaming handheld, but with a twist

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaker Digital Chat Station claims a major mobile manufacturer, likely OnePlus, is developing an Android gaming handheld.

This rumored Android gaming handheld reportedly eschews traditional joysticks in favor of a design optimized for FPS games.

The handheld is expected to leverage flagship performance and high refresh rates, though its global availability remains uncertain.

Gaming handhelds have seen a resurgence in recent years, with many people now opting for them alongside their phones. So far, we’ve seen limited participation from Android phone brands in this space, with the likes of Razer and Lenovo being the top ones I can recall. A new rumor suggests a major Android brand is preparing to launch its own Android gaming handheld, even as rumors continue to fly about its shutdown in key global markets.

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Noted leaker Digital Chat Station suggests on Weibo that a mobile phone manufacturer is now “confirmed” to be making an Android handheld console. In this context, a “confirmation” refers to a supply chain leak or spotting, and not an actual confirmation from the company. The company is not named directly, but comments under the post suggest it is referring to OnePlus.

According to Digital Chat Station, the rumored OnePlus gaming handheld will not feature the button-and-joystick layout we’ve grown accustomed to in most gaming handhelds today. Instead, the handheld appears to be focusing on first-person shooter (FPS) games. The gaming handheld is said to be adopting features such as multi-finger touch responsiveness, flagship-grade performance scheduling, and high refresh rates from OnePlus phones. The leaker jokingly calls the handheld “Frankenstein’s monster.”

OnePlus has been doubling down on its performance and gaming prowess in recent months. The company launched the OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V in China early this year, focusing on gaming performance despite sporting sub-flagship SoCs. The company hasn’t yet spoken about any “gaming handheld” launches, so you should take the leak about it with a pinch of salt.

It’s also unclear whether the gaming handheld (if any ever launches under the OnePlus branding) will be released outside China, especially given rumors of OnePlus’ exit from key global markets.

Still, I am excited about the possibility of a OnePlus gaming handheld, simply because it brings more mainstream attention to a growing category of devices, which in turn will help improve community offerings like emulators.

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