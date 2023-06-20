This might be our first look at the OnePlus Fold

TL;DR OnePlus Fold renders have leaked online via a trusted tipster.

The images show a relatively slim foldable with a number of interesting design choices.

Expect an alert slider, a pleather back, and a curious selfie camera position.

We’ve known for a while now that OnePlus is readying a foldable phone for a launch later this year. Now, we’ve got our first apparent look at the device thanks to a veteran leaker.

Steve ‘OnLeaks‘ Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix posted renders of the new foldable phone based on images of a prototype, showing a rather interesting design. Check out the image above and via the gallery below.

Needless to say, the OnePlus Fold is a book-style foldable in the same vein as the Galaxy Z Fold series. The renders also show flat edges and a pleather back.

We can also see an alert slider on the left edge of the device and what looks like a volume rocker on the right. This wouldn’t be the first time we see a foldable with an alert slider, owing to devices like the vivo X Fold 2, but it’s still a rarity.

We can’t spot a power button here, but the sources note that there is indeed a power button with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. This scanner/button is presumably a capacitive key much like we saw with early side fingerprint scanners. It’s also possible that the render isn’t 100% accurate and there is indeed a proper button on board.

Moving to the cameras, we’ve got a circular Hasselblad-branded camera bump on the back that hosts three cameras. One of these shooters looks like a periscope camera, which would be a first for the brand. Another curious addition is the punch-hole cutout in the left corner of the foldable screen. This bucks the trend of large foldable phones with cutouts on the right-hand side of the folding screen but not all the way in the corner.

We might not have to wait too long for a release. A leaker recently claimed that the OnePlus Fold could launch in New York in the first half of August. It’s believed that India and the US will indeed get the foldable.

