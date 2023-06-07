Here's when and where the OnePlus Fold could launch

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the OnePlus Fold will be launched in the first half of August.

It’s also believed that the foldable will be available in the likes of India and the US.

OnePlus is widely expected to launch a so-called OnePlus Fold later this year, marking the company’s first foray into the foldable space. A new leak has now given us a launch window and markets.

Pricebaba and tipster Yogesh Brar report that the OnePlus Fold will be launched in New York in the first half of August.

Brar also reports that the new foldable will have a global release, including India and the US. That’s a welcome change from several other Chinese brands, as the likes of Xiaomi, vivo, and OPPO haven’t released their large foldables in global markets.

How much would you spend on the OnePlus Fold? 69 votes $1,800 to $2,000 3 % $1,600 to $1,799 3 % $1,300 to $1,599 17 % $1,000 to $1,299 26 % Under $1,000 51 %

The leaker previously dished out purported OnePlus Fold specs, claiming it will be identical to the upcoming OPPO Find N3. More specifically, it could be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, an eight-inch folding screen, a 6.5-inch smartphone display, and a 4,800mAh battery with 80W charging speeds.

Either way, the OnePlus foldable will land after the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. Samsung confirmed a “late July” launch window for its new devices. The foldable will also arrive in the US after the Pixel Fold, so it’ll definitely have some stiff competition on launch day.

Comments