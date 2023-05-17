OnePlus Fold leak reveals it may have a lot in common with OPPO's next foldable

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus’s first foldable may share a lot of its design with the OPPO Find N3.

OnePlus could be working on a second foldable.

The cameras might be the same as the one found on the OPPO Find X6.

OnePlus is preparing to launch its first foldable later this year — the OnePlus Fold. Outside of a few rumors, not much is known about the upcoming device. However, a recent leak may have shed some new light on the mysterious handset.

According to 91Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar told the outlet a few details about OnePlus’s foldable project. Allegedly, the OnePlus Fold will borrow some design cues from one of OPPO’s own foldable phones. However, it won’t be the OPPO Find N2 it takes inspiration from, but rather the upcoming Find N3.

The Find N3 won’t be the only device OnePlus’s foldable borrows from. Brar also claims that the phone could use the same cameras as the Oppo Find X6. Just as a refresher, the Find X6 uses a circular module with cameras from Hasselblad. These would reportedly be the same as Sony’s 50MP IMX890 main camera, 48MP IMX581 ultrawide, and 32MP periscope.

The leak also suggested that OnePlus could be working on two foldables. The book-style foldable is rumored to be called the OnePlus V Fold. While the clamshell-style phone may end up being called the OnePlus V Flip.

Earlier leaks have suggested the phone would sport a 120Hz display with 2K resolution. It’s also rumored that OnePlus is targeting a Q3 launch window, which could put it in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. And the battery may have a 4,805mAh capacity, which would be a little bigger than the one found in the Z Fold 4.

