Report: Here's when and where Samsung's new foldables will launch

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly hold its Unpacked event on July 26.

This would be two weeks earlier than previously expected.

The foldable launch event will apparently take in Seoul instead of the US.

Samsung usually holds an Unpacked event in Q3 each year where it announces new foldable phones and plenty more. We’ve heard rumors that the company could bring this year’s event forward by a few weeks, and now a new report seemingly corroborates these rumors.

The July 26 date is roughly two weeks earlier than last year’s launch, which took place on August 10. Furthermore, the outlet asserts that the phones will go on sale from August 11.

A change of location for Unpacked? This isn’t the only apparent change to expect, as the Unpacked event will reportedly be held in Seoul, South Korea. This would be a change from prior foldable reveals, which usually take place in the US.

This news nevertheless comes a short while after we first heard murmurings about an earlier launch. Korean-based website The Elec previously claimed that Samsung was considering an Unpacked launch two or three weeks earlier than previously scheduled. The website asserted that an earlier launch would help deliver a stronger Q3 in light of poor Q1 earnings and the expectation of disappointing Q2 earnings as well.

Either way, we’ve seen a stream of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 leaks in recent months. The Z Flip 5’s main upgrade is expected to be a huge cover display. Meanwhile, the Z Fold 5 is set to gain a thinner, lighter design due to a new hinge. Otherwise, we’ll just have to wait until the event for all the official details.

Comments