OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are oozing with more style than substance in latest leak

TL;DR A big leak may have revealed everything we need to know about the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

The company’s flagship earbuds come in two colors: Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance.

The battery life has been increased by four hours.

Only weeks ago, OnePlus held its Summer Launch Event, during which it unveiled four new products. Before the event, it was thought that one of the announcements would be for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, but the company launched the Nord Buds 3 Pro instead. If you were disappointed by the OnePlus Buds Pro 3’s absence, then this new wireless earbuds leak is for you.

The folks over at Smartprix have divulged a slew of new information and images for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. According to the outlet, the flagship earbuds will come in two colors: Midnight Opus (black) and Lunar Radiance (gold).

We can see from the images that the case appears to have a leather texture in the front, with a pairing button on the side. The earbuds seem to mimic the case’s style with a glossy stem and matte finish for the earbuds and ear tips. Additionally, the case has a USB-C port on the bottom and the earbuds have an engraved L and R for easy identification.

Speaking of the case, its dimensions are 6.5 x 5.2 x 2.6cm with a weight of 61 grams. Together with the case, earbuds are said to last up to 43 hours, which is a four-hour increase compared to the current generation. Additionally, you’ll get five hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging. Other notable specs include an IP55 rating and Bluetooth 5.4.

In regards to sound, the earbuds reportedly come with a dual driver setup that features an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. These buds have a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and support an LHDC 5.0 audio codec with 24-bit/192 kHz audio. Meanwhile, these earbuds are said to have a slight improvement in noise cancelation, moving up to 50db from 49db. Finally, OnePlus has fit in a Dynaudio EQ, which will provide EQ presets tuned for specific music genres.

The last part of the leak mentions dual connection support. This means the earbuds will be able to connect with two different devices at the same time.

The outlet predicts that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will cost around ₹12,000 in India. Converted in US currency, this would be about $143. It’s important to note that the price in India could be different than the price that will be listed in the US. For comparison, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched at $179 in the US.

