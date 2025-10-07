Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 hit an all-time low price for Prime Day
42 minutes ago
Here’s a little treat for earbud enthusiasts, triggered by the Amazon Prime sales extravaganza. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are looking like a bargain buy right now. Our sister site, SoundGuys, called them “a tantalizing, wallet-friendly alternative to more expensive brands.”
At only $129.99, down from the usual $179.99, you’re saving a cool 28% off the recommended retail price with this deal. What’s more, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on them, making it a deal worth considering.
So what’s packed into these Buds Pro 3? They boast a dual-driver setup with an 11mm woofer alongside a 6mm tweeter, all developed in collaboration with Dynaudio, which ensures your audio will feature those deep lows and clear highs that make listening enjoyable. They support the high-quality LHDC 5.0 codec and provide adaptive noise cancelation up to 50dB, allowing you to tune out the world when needed.
The battery life is another highlight, offering up to 43 hours of use, including the charging case, along with a quick charge option for when you’re in a rush. Also, the IP55 rating ensures durability against water and dust.
These offers are part of the Prime Day sales, so if you’re not a member yet, this might be a good time to join. You can even try out Prime with their 30-day free trial and see if it’s your thing while snagging some fantastic deals.
