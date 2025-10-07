OnePlus Buds Pro 3 hit an all-time low price for Prime Day

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Here’s a little treat for earbud enthusiasts, triggered by the Amazon Prime sales extravaganza. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are looking like a bargain buy right now. Our sister site, SoundGuys, called them “a tantalizing, wallet-friendly alternative to more expensive brands.” OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for $129.99 (28% off)

At only $129.99, down from the usual $179.99, you’re saving a cool 28% off the recommended retail price with this deal. What’s more, it’s the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on them, making it a deal worth considering.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Excellent sound quality and battery life on a wallet-friendly budget. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have excellent sound quality and offer five pleasing EQ presets and a six-band custom EQ in the HeyMelody companion app. Battery life outpaces some more expensive brands, and the earbuds support many high-end features. However, those seeking intelligent conversational awareness features or clear transparency mode audio quality may be left wanting. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Prime Deal

So what’s packed into these Buds Pro 3? They boast a dual-driver setup with an 11mm woofer alongside a 6mm tweeter, all developed in collaboration with Dynaudio, which ensures your audio will feature those deep lows and clear highs that make listening enjoyable. They support the high-quality LHDC 5.0 codec and provide adaptive noise cancelation up to 50dB, allowing you to tune out the world when needed.

The battery life is another highlight, offering up to 43 hours of use, including the charging case, along with a quick charge option for when you’re in a rush. Also, the IP55 rating ensures durability against water and dust.

These offers are part of the Prime Day sales, so if you’re not a member yet, this might be a good time to join. You can even try out Prime with their 30-day free trial and see if it’s your thing while snagging some fantastic deals.

Follow