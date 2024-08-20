The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 take on the AirPods Pro with some extra style points

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, changing the shape and finishing of the case after a long time.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 feature key upgrades like dual DACs, better active noise cancelation, and Google’s Spatial Audio technology.

You can buy the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for $180 / £199 / €199 starting today.

OnePlus’s earbuds have occupied a key spot in the hearts of Android fans. OnePlus has a few options across price points, and they are good value earbuds that pair well with your Android flagship. After launching the OnePlus Buds 3 earlier in the year, the company is now launching the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 as the latest product in its Pro-tier earbud lineup.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has a dual-driver design, with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter in each earbud. OnePlus has also added two DACs (BES2700ZP) per earbud, focusing individually on the woofer and tweeter. The Buds Pro 3 also feature Dynaudio branding on the case and the earbud, reminding you that the earbuds are tuned by the famous music studio.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 also features up to 50dB of active noise cancelation alongside an Adaptive mode that automatically adjusts the noise cancelation level. The company also claims better performance in canceling out voices.

Another highlight of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is the new design. OnePlus had been reusing the same design on its past earbuds for some generations. The new Buds Pro 3 changes it up completely with a new case design that houses the earbuds in a vertical position, much like AirPods. However, the CMF (Color Material Finish) on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is superior to the AirPods Pro 2, making OnePlus’s earbuds feel more premium than their price tag.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3’s plastic case has a great matte finish for the holding surface, a leather-like finish for the front and back surfaces, and a glossy finish on the inside.

The earbuds themselves do not change much in shape, though they also have a matte finish on the head and a glossy finish on the stem.

More importantly, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 now let you swipe on the stem to control the volume and tap to control playback. OnePlus has also switched to Google’s Spatial Audio technology, opening up compatibility with the wider Android ecosystem.

With their case, these earbuds promise up to 43 hours of total listening time. They also support Google Fast Pair, dual device connection, Bluetooth 5.4, and wireless charging and have an IP55 rating.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 pricing and availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes in Midnight Opus (black) and Lunar Radiance (cream) colors. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 costs $179.99 / £199 / €199 / Rs. 11,999 and can be purchased through OnePlus’s website and other retail partners.

