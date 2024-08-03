OnePlus Buds Pro 3 price leaks: Prepare for a price hike?

Smartprix

TL;DR The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will retail for €199 (~$217) in Europe, according to a leak.

That’s a €20 price hike over the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

There’s no word on US pricing for the new earbuds just yet.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 leaked in a big way a few days ago, as renders and specs were posted online. Now, a veteran source has revealed apparent pricing information for the new wireless earbuds.

Journalist Max Jambor claimed on X that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will retail for €199 in Europe. Check out the tweet below.

By comparison, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 retailed for €179 in Europe. So European consumers could be looking at a small price hike. There’s no word on US pricing just yet, but a European price hike doesn’t bode well for US consumers.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 brings plenty to the table, starting with a leather-like texture for the front of the charging case. Staying with the case, it’s believed that the charging case will get you up to 43 hours of playback. Don’t have much time for a charge? Then OnePlus will apparently tout five hours of playback via a 10-minute charge. Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.4, an IP55 rating, LHDC 5.0 codec support, and dual connection support.

