Deal: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 just launched and are already $30 off

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are fresh off the factory, and have launched just today. While we don’t typically see discounts on newly released products, OnePlus is one of the few that make some exceptions. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 actually hit the shelves with a $30 discount on day one. This brings the price down to $150. Get the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 for just $150

This offer is available straight from OnePlus’ website. The discount applies to both color variants: Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance, otherwise known as black and white.

OnePlus is known for offering good-value earbuds at a lower price than most of its competitors. Such is the case with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. These earbuds deliver a dual-driver design, as each earbud has an 11mm woofer, a 6mm tweeter, and two DACs per unit. They are also tuned by the famous music studio Dynaudio.

The case is small, with a lovely matte finish that makes it feel more premium than the price would suggest. It looks and feels much like leather, which also gives it a touch of elegance. OnePlus has added gesture controls, allowing you to swipe and tap on the earbud stems to control audio playback.

The battery life is excellent, at about 43 hours, counting the charge in the case. You’ll also get cool features like Google Fast Pair, dual device connection, wireless charging, and an IP55 rating for water resistance. These even come with spatial audio and noise canceling that is upgraded.

Want in on this sale? You should probably sign up sooner rather than later. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds are brand-new, which makes us think this may be a launch offer that will disappear in due time.

Of course, if you want other options, we have a list of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. There are plenty of alternatives there!

