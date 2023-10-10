The Big Deal Days sale slashes 44% off the OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The Amazon Big Deal Days Sale is in full swing, and OnePlus is one of the biggest manufacturers to come out swinging. Alongside huge discounts on its smartphones and tablet, the OEM has dropped two unprecedented OnePlus Buds deals, with savings of as much as 44% to be had on wireless earbuds. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $99.99 ($80 off)

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are on offer for just $99.99, down from $180. We’ve never previously tracked the price of the wireless earbuds at less than $120, so this is a fantastic chance to save. We were rather glowing in our praise of the Buds Pro 2 at retail price, citing impressive features such as effective noise canceling, responsive Spatial Audio head tracking, plus the water resistance of both the buds and the case.

For those on a tighter budget or just less concerned with owning flagship earbuds, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer an even more affordable alternative. Usually retailing for $60, today’s deal reduces them to just $37.99. They also have active noise cancellation and an IP55 rating for water resistance but lack some of the bells and whistles of their more powerful sibling. Still, at this record price point, you’re unlikely to be disappointed. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 for $37.99 ($22 off)

You have until midnight on Wednesday to take advantage of these offers. If you’re not already a Prime member, you can try Prime for free for 30 days in order to capitalize, with no obligation to pay after the trial period ends.

