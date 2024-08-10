OnePlus Buds Pro 3 leak claims launch is right around the corner

Smartprix

TL;DR A new leak claims that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will launch next week.

The leak doesn’t say what day the release will happen.

Since the start of August, details about the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 have not stopped leaking. Last week, there was a substantial leak revealing a few of the key specs, which was followed by information on the price later in the same week. All of this has been leading up the the eventual launch of the wireless earbuds, which we now know could be happening soon thanks to the latest leak.

Tipster Yogesh Brar took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal some information about the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. While we were already aware of the specs shared in the post due to the big leak last week, there was one piece of information we had not heard until now.

According to Brar, OnePlus’s upcoming audio product will be out as soon as next week. Since Brar does not go on to elaborate further, it’s unknown what day we should expect to see the release.

Based on everything we know so far, these earbuds could come in black and gold, last up to 43 hours, have an dust and water resistance rating of IP55, and have Bluetooth 5.4 support. The other recent leak suggested that the earbuds could be €20 more expensive at €199 (~$217 USD). No information on US pricing has surfaced online quite yet.

If this new leak is true, we won’t have to wait too much longer to have these details confirmed and other questions answered. Hopefully, when they do launch, they won’t have the rollout problems the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro was plagued with.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments