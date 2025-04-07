From Buds 4 to Wireless Z3, here's what we found out about OnePlus's future plans (APK teardown)

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR A teardown of a OnePlus and OPPO app has revealed upcoming audio products as well as their possible features.

OnePlus is working on the Buds 4, Wireless Z3, and Open Buds, while OPPO is working on a variety of new Enco earbuds.

OnePlus wireless earbuds are great if you want fast charging and some noteworthy features at a reasonable price tag. The company is working on new audio products, and we’ve uncovered these new devices and their potential features.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We conducted a teardown of the HeyMelody companion app (version 15.6.1) for OnePlus and OPPO’s audio products. We discovered a variety of new wireless earbuds as a result, along with their potential features.

Starting with the OnePlus Buds 4, we can confirm that it offers real-time adaptive noise cancelation, swipe controls like the Buds 3, and spatial audio. It’s unclear whether this model supports head-tracking for spatial audio like the OnePluds Buds Pro models.

We previously spotted the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in a regulatory filing, and the device showed up in the companion app too. We were able to confirm that these earbuds will support spatial audio without head-tracking (known as OnePlus 3D Audio or OPPO Alive Audio), HeyTap app support of some kind, and tweaked button controls.

What else is coming from OnePlus and OPPO? These aren’t the only upcoming OnePlus earbuds, as the company is also set to launch the OnePlus Open Buds. These earbuds seem very similar to OPPO’s Enco Clip earbuds, suggesting that there’s some rebranding happening here. The two earbuds offer noise cancelation, tap sensitivity adjustments, dual device support, “smart” volume control to dynamically adjust volume based on ambient noise, Fast Pair support, and OnePlus 3D Audio/OPPO Alive Audio.

We also spotted details for some OPPO earbuds, namely the Enco R4 (with dual device connections and find device support), the Enco Buds 3 Pro (OPPO Alive Audio, custom equalizer, no noise cancelation), and the Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus (all of the Buds 3 Pro features as well as noise cancelation).

In any event, I’m a big fan of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z series in particular owing to the fast charging and great battery life. So I really hope the Bullets Wireless Z3 earphones continue to excel in this regard.

