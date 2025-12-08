OnePlus temporarily pulls AI tool after censorship claims

Recent OnePlus phones ship with several AI tools, including an AI Writer tool that generates text content via a prompt. Some OnePlus owners claimed that the AI tool is biased towards China and censors specific topics, and OnePlus has now issued an explanation.

OnePlus owners on Reddit and Twitter reported that the AI Writer tool refused to generate content regarding topics like Tibet, the Dalai Lama, and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. More specifically, it’s claimed that the tool simply tells users to “try entering something else.”

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

OnePlus has now confirmed on its Community forum that this was a “technical issue” and that it has temporarily disabled the tool:

Over the past two days, we received reports regarding technical inconsistencies with the AI Writer in the OnePlus Notes app. We promptly launched an internal investigation and shared an early update yesterday outlining our hybrid AI architecture and our collaboration with global model partners. As the issue requires more time to address, we’re temporarily disabling the AI Writer in Notes to ensure a consistent user experience while we refine the underlying technical issue. OnePlus remains committed to delivering Community-first technology, and any unexpected behaviour is unintentional.

We can confirm that the AI Writer is indeed disabled right now. There’s no word on when the tool will be available again. Check out our screenshot below.