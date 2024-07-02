OnePlus could be working on generating summaries for voice recordings (APK teardown)

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus appears to be working on AI summaries for voice transcriptions.

Strings of code suggest that recordings can’t be bigger than 500MB.

It appears the feature will come to markets outside of China.

Just like Google and Samsung, OnePlus has doubled down on adding AI to its catalog of smartphones. Earlier this year, the company launched several AI features on the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 in China. OnePlus isn’t done either, as it appears the company is working on another feature, and this one could arrive in the US.

OnePlus has released Android 15 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open. While investigating Oxygen OS 14.1 and DP2, we discovered strings of code referencing a new feature that seems to work in tandem with the AI Summarizer tool the company launched earlier this year. AI Summarizer is able to extract information from a phone call and generate a summary. According to the code, this new AI feature is a sound recorder for which the AI Summarizer would be able to generate summaries.

You can see the strings referencing the feature we found in 14.1 and DP2 below:

Code Copy Text <string name="convert_error_damage_file">File not supported by transcription</string> <string name="convert_error_duration_long">Recording longer than 5 hours. Transcription unavailable.</string> <string name="convert_error_format">Transcription only supports MP3, AMR, AWB, AAC, and WAV files</string> <string name="convert_error_size_long">Transcription only supports files smaller than 500 MB</string> <string name="convert_notes_disable_content">\"%1$s\" has been disabled. Enable it to save your transcript.</string> <string name="generate_ai_summary_simultaneously">Generate summary</string> <string name="generate_summary">Summarize</string> <string name="summary_error_damage_file">File not supported by summary</string> <string name="summary_error_max_generating_count">Too many summary tasks in progress. Please try again later.</string> <string name="summary_error_reach_max_count">Recording summary limit reached. Try again tomorrow.</string> <string name="summary_error_record_format_not_support">Summary only supports MP3, AMR, AWB, AAC, and WAV files</string> <string name="summary_error_record_generating">Generating summary. Please try again later.</string> <string name="summary_error_record_short">Recording too short. Summary unavailable.</string> <string name="summary_error_super_power_mode">Recording Summary unavailable in Super power saving mode</string> <string name="summary_notes_disable_content">\"%1$s\" has been disabled. Enable it to view your summary.</string> <string name="summary_warn_record_long">Recording too long. Only a partial summary will be generated.</string> <string name="summary_with_colon">Summary: </string> <string name="text_generate">Generate</string> <string name="third_record_app_name_smart_voice">AI Voice</string> <string name="tip_click_to_view_summary">Tap to view the summary of the recording.</string> <string name="tip_summary_be_deleted">Summary has been deleted. Generate a new summary.</string> <string name="tip_summary_notes_uninstall">\"Notes\" has been uninstalled. Reinstall it to view the summary.</string> <string name="toast_summary_error_size_over">Recordings larger than 500 MB are not supported</string> <string name="transferring_content_v2">Transcription will continue even if you leave this page.</string> <string name="view_summary">Summary</string>

It seems that Summarizer will only support audio that is in the following formats: MP3, AMR, AWB, AAC, and WAV. Sound recordings also can’t be larger than 500MB. If a recording is considered to be too long, Summarizer will only provide a partial summary. Conversely, if a sound recording is too short, no summary will be created. Recording summaries will also be unavailable if your phone is in Super power saving mode.

However, there were a few strings of code that were exclusive to DP2. These strings appear to suggest that the AI sound recorder won’t be exclusive to China and could first arrive in the US and India.

<string name="summary_generating">Generating</string>

<string name="summary_guide_content">Extract key information such as time, location, and events from the recording content, and intelligently generate a summary of the recording</string>

<string name="summary_guide_title">AI recording summary</string>

<string name="summary_language_auto">Auto</string>

<string name="summary_language_cn">Chinese</string>

<string name="summary_language_code_auto">auto</string>

<string name="summary_language_code_cn">zh</string>

<string name="summary_language_code_en">en</string>

<string name="summary_language_code_hi">hi</string>

<string name="summary_language_en">English</string>

<string name="summary_language_hi">Hindi</string>

<string name="summary_select_language">Select language</string>

This feature is intended for Oxygen OS 15, but will likely also come to Color OS 15 as well. This feature was brought to our attention thanks to a tip from 1NormalUsername.

