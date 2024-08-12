The new OnePlus AI features leave most users frustrated

TL;DR OnePlus has introduced some new AI features, including summaries of text and a writing assistant.

Only the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G can so far use the AI Toolkit, and only in certain regions.

The choice not to bring the features to the flagship devices first has drawn criticism from fans.

OnePlus annoyed many users when it launched some new AI features over the weekend. The new AI Toolkit looks handy enough, but it can only be accessed by OnePlus Nord 4 or OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G users in certain regions so far.

A OnePlus Community post by a member of the software team demonstrated the three aspects of the AI Toolkit. It includes AI Speak and AI Summary to assist in reading things like browsers and news apps, as well as AI Writer for help drafting text for reviews, emails, and social media posts.

But it was the Supported Devices and Regions section at the end of the post that drew the focus in the comments section. The general feeling was one of frustration that the manufacturer didn’t bring the AI features to its flagship phones first, such as the OnePlus 12.

The decision goes against the trend of most OEMs, which tend to treat flagship owners to the latest upgrades before anyone else. It will be particularly galling to OnePlus fans in the US, where the chosen Nord phones aren’t available. Some OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G owners may also wonder why India is the only region where the AI Toolkit is available for that device.

It could be inferred that these phones are just being used to test the AI features before a wider roll-out, which might be within a month or two. However, the lack of clarity on this point was another bone of contention in the comments.

