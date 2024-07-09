Leak: OnePlus is now working on a 7,000mAh (!!!) battery for phones

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus and OPPO are apparently working on a 7,000mAh battery for smartphones.

This would be a welcome improvement over most mainstream phones today.

The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro combines flagship performance with a 6,100mAh battery, delivering long battery life on paper. The Chinese brand might not be stopping here, though.

Long-time leaker Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that OnePlus and OPPO are now working on a 7,000mAh battery. The tipster’s post also suggests that it could arrive in a mid-range phone.

This wouldn’t be the first phone with a 7,000mAh battery, as we’ve seen a few mainstream phones packing similarly huge batteries (e.g. Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M51). We’ve even seen niche players offering chunky phones with 10,000mAh or even 20,000mAh batteries. These phones have all generally delivered thick, heavy designs, though. So most mainstream Android phones have typically topped out at 5,000mAh in recent years.

However, OnePlus has recently touted a silicon-based battery as part of its so-called Glacier Battery tech in the Ace 3 Pro. Silicon-based batteries typically have a higher density than traditional batteries, allowing for greater capacity in a smaller battery. The Ace 3 Pro, in particular, is under 9mm thick and weighs as little as 207 grams. So it stands to reason that a phone with a 7,000mAh silicon battery wouldn’t see a dramatic increase in thickness and weight.

OnePlus isn’t the only company with silicon-based batteries in its phones. Other players like HONOR and Xiaomi have also released phones with this tech. So your next device might offer a larger battery or the same battery capacity in a smaller size.

