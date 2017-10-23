OnePlus seems to be gearing up for the release the next device in its T range. The OnePlus 3T arrived last year on November 15, featuring a similar design as the OnePlus 3 with a few specs upgrades, but this year, it seems that the OnePlus 5T will come with a new look.

In a leak from Chinese social media website Weibo from late last week, we’ve got a glimpse at the front and rear of a smartphone believed to be the new OnePlus model; check it out below.

The images corroborate the previous notion that the OnePlus 5T would include a larger display area than the OnePlus 5 — said to come in at 6-inches with a 2160 x 1080 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 5 display came in the form of a more typical 5.5-inch panel with 1080p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.

You’ll also notice that the combined fingerprint scanner/home button, usually in place at the bottom center of OnePlus’ devices, appears to have been moved to the rear of the device (similar to the approach that Samsung took with the Galaxy S8 home button earlier this year.) The rest of the rear, meanwhile, looks the same as the OnePlus 5, and will by all accounts come in a matte black finish (as well as other possible color variations).

The OnePlus alert slider seems to be back and in place on the left side of the phone, and the front-facing render also suggests that the OnePlus 5T’s display will have flat edges; OnePlus apparently isn’t following the likes of Samsung, LG, Apple with that recent trend.

Additionally, the image above left is quite different from a previously leaked image speculated to be the OnePlus 5T, which we hinted at the time might just be the Oppo F5.

We haven’t learned anything else about the possible OnePlus 5T price, specs or release date information from this latest leak, but we’ll let you know when we have more. What are your current thoughts on the OnePlus 5T? Let us know in the comments.