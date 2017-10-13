OPPO has confirmed the launch markets for its first full-screen smartphone, the OPPO F5, coming October 26. The latest device in OPPO’s “selfie expert” series will be made available in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, though details of what the handset will offer are currently scarce.

OPPO has revealed only a few bits of information about that the F5 (which we received via email), most notably that it will feature a FHD+ display with 2160 x 1080 resolution and “AI beauty recognition technology.”

OPPO says the F5 will use the AI to “beautify” selfie shots, learning the “the unique facial features of a subject (for example: the nose, cheek, lower jaw etc.), to make the best enhancements for each image, regardless of the facial expressions or shooting angle.”

The AI component is also said to understand the differences between age and gender, to make the most appropriate tweaks for each subject, and will self-learn to improve future pictures. For those wishing to take high quality selfies with minimal effort, this sounds like it could be the device for you.

We’ll have more on the F5’s price, specs and release date details coming your way in a couple of weeks. For now, what’s your thoughts on the Oppo F5? Let us know in the comments.