It feels like we’re getting to know the OnePlus 5T pretty well. We’ve heard a number of rumors regarding its specs lately, as well as the prospect of an 18:9 screen, and we even have an idea of what it will look like thanks to our exclusive leak from earlier this week (see the image above).

Price and release date information are always last to arrive in these rumor cycles and, so far, we’re lacking reliable info on the former, but have heard the handset might appear in November like the previous OnePlus T device, the OnePlus 3T, did last year.

Exactly when in November is still unclear, but leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) suggests that won’t be before November 21. This speculation arrives from one of Blass’s recent tweets, following confirmation from what he says is a reliable source.

Got a second, reliable confirmation here, claiming a post-11/20 release. https://t.co/KDvBH8y7NO — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 25, 2017

Blass links to a previous tweet in which he suggested that the device would arrive in November so, seemingly, the 5T will be released sometime in the last two weeks of November. The OnePlus 3T, meanwhile, was released on November 15 last year.

