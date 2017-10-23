Google Pixel 2 XL display issues got you down? Another device heading to market might be the perfect alternative.

Rumors have been circulating lately regarding OnePlus’ upcoming flagship release, the OnePlus 5T. According to a few reports, the new device is slated to launch sometime in November, around the same time the OnePlus 3T came to market in 2016.

You might need to wait another month to get your hands on the 5T, but hopefully this image helps tide you over until then.

A new teaser image, given to Android Authority from a trusted source, gives us our best look yet at the OnePlus 5T. It doesn’t show off the entirety of the phone, though it does give us a better look at the display, bezels, and frame.

There doesn’t look to be a front-facing fingerprint sensor below the display, as has been common on previous OnePlus devices. That’s likely due to the fact that the 5T is expected to feature a larger 6.0-inch 2,160 x 1,080 resolution display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. That’s a pretty nice step up from the OnePlus 5’s 5.5-inch 1080p 16:9 display. It’s worth noting that the image above makes it difficult to see whether this is an 18:9 display or not, however.

Aside from the display and the smaller bezels, we can see an aluminum frame and a bottom-firing speaker on the left side. That’s not too surprising, as the 5T will likely feature a similar chassis to that of the OnePlus 5, only with a display upgrade and a potentially larger battery.

That’s all we know about the OnePlus 5T for now, but we’re certainly excited to learn more about the upcoming flagship in the near future. Excited for the OnePlus 5T? Let us know in the comments.