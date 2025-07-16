OnePlus added a proprietary watch charger to its phone charging cable, because why not

OnePlus

TL;DR OnePlus has launched a new two-in-one SuperVOOC charging cable.

The cable allows you to simultaneously charge a smartphone and OnePlus smartwatch.

Expect to pay $29.99 for the new OnePlus charging cable.

There are a few solutions if you’d like to charge your phone and watch simultaneously, such as wireless charging pads or adapters with multiple USB ports. Now, OnePlus has revealed a nifty cable as an alternative solution.

The company’s two-in-one SuperVOOC cable has a USB-C port for charging your OnePlus phone at up to 67W. However, the middle of the cable also hosts a cradle for charging your OnePlus smartwatch at up to 10W. Don’t need to charge your watch? Then the company says you should expect 80W speeds when only charging your phone.

OnePlus

This is a cool approach to charging cables, and means you don’t have to pack a separate charging cable for your smartwatch. I do hope this charger is compatible with future OnePlus watches, though. However, I’m guessing this won’t work with other smartwatch brands. The cable also has a USB-A port, which means it technically doesn’t support the widely used USB-PD charging standard.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen this concept, though. Nomad released a similar cable for the Apple Watch and iPhone earlier this year. But we’re still glad to see an Android OEM embracing this solution.

OnePlus’s new two-in-one SuperVOOC charging cable is now available on the OnePlus Canada and US websites. Expect to pay $29.99 in the US, with an estimated delivery date of July 24.

