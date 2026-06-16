The OnePlus 16 might finally give us the zero-bezel future we were promised

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests the OnePlus 16 could debut with a 185Hz display, up from the OnePlus 15’s 165Hz panel.

The rumored 185Hz refresh rate replaces earlier speculation about a more extreme 240Hz screen.

OnePlus is also reportedly testing sub-1mm bezels on all four sides for a more immersive design.

OnePlus may be gearing up for one of its most ambitious hardware upgrades ever. A fresh rumor suggests the upcoming OnePlus 16 could push screen design and refresh rates to new heights, ahead of what we’ve seen from the brand so far.

According to details shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, OnePlus is testing a display with a refresh rate of 185Hz, contrary to earlier speculation of a possible 240Hz panel. That’s still a significant jump from the 165Hz panel on the current OnePlus 15 and would make the OnePlus 16 one of the smoothest flagship phones around if the feature survives development.

But the display story doesn’t end there. The tipster also claims that the phone could feature bezels below 1mm on all four sides. For context, the OnePlus 15 already has slim 1.15mm bezels, so the next model could bring an even more immersive front design.

Ultra-thin bezels are now a key battleground for smartphone makers. To realize them, advanced screen packaging technologies are usually needed to minimize the inactive region around the panel while keeping the structural integrity. The result is a cleaner look without increasing the size of the phone.

As with previous leaks, these specs are said to be from engineering prototypes, not final retail hardware. And that means there’s still time for changes before launch.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to arrive later this year, and if these rumors are true, the phone could be a standout not just for raw performance but also for one of the cleanest-looking displays OnePlus has ever shipped. We should know in the next few months if these experimental features make it into the final device.

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