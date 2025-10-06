The pocket-friendly OnePlus 15T could almost defy physics with a giant battery

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed more purported details about the rumored OnePlus 15T smartphone.

The phone is said to retain a similarly small screen size as its predecessor, while bringing a 7,000mAh+ battery.

The OnePlus 15T will likely be called the OnePlus 15s if it’s released outside China.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13T in China earlier this year (known as the OnePlus 13s in India), and it’s one of the few pocket-friendly Android phones on the market. We’ve heard murmurs of a successor, and a leaker has now revealed plenty more apparent features.

Weibo leaker Smart Pikachu has revealed a variety of purported details about the OnePlus 15T, which will likely be the OnePlus 15s if it launches outside China. For starters, the phone is said to have a 6.3-inch screen size and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The upcoming phone is also said to have a metal frame, multi-function buttons (ostensibly for the camera and/or AI functionality), and what could be a 7,000mAh+ battery. Such a huge battery inside a phone with a 6.3-inch screen would be a major achievement. It would also be a significant upgrade over the OnePlus 13s’s already large 5,850mAh battery.

The tipster also mentions that the OnePlus 15T/OnePlus 15s has “ultrasonic sensors.” I’m not sure if the plural is a machine-translation error, but I’m guessing the device could have an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor at the very least. This would be a welcome upgrade over the current phone’s optical-based under-display fingerprint sensor.

There’s no word on other features, but I hope OnePlus adds a telephoto camera so we have a triple rear camera system. By contrast, the OnePlus 13T/OnePlus 13s only shipped with two rear cameras (50MP main and 50MP ultrawide).

