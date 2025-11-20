OnePlus 15R could inherit key flagship features from the OnePlus 15

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus Ace 6T is confirmed to have top-tier IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water/dust resistance ratings.

The phone will also feature an upgraded ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a feature previously reserved for the flagship OnePlus 15.

The global OnePlus 15R is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T.

OnePlus has begun teasing its next sub-flagship, the OnePlus 15R, for global markets. Separately in China, OnePlus is also building up to the launch of the new OnePlus Ace 6T, confirming key specifications such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, a 165Hz refresh rate display, and 100W SuperVOOC charging. We know that the OnePlus Ace 6T is very likely to be rebranded into the OnePlus 15R, and now we’re learning more about the phone’s IP ratings and fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus China’s President, Mr. Li Jie Louis, has officially announced on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 6T will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It will also come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

So far, the OnePlus Ace 6T sounds a lot like the OnePlus 15, but with a different processor. Even the OnePlus 15 has similar IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, which protect it from water submersion (IP68), high-pressure jets (IP69), and high-temperature water jets (IP69K).

While the ratings are confirmed in the context of the Chinese OnePlus Ace 6T, there’s a fair chance that the OnePlus 15R will carry on with the protections in the global markets, even if it misses out on the IP ratings themselves. All of these will be a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 13R’s IP65 rating, which only protects against light water jets.

The ultrasonic fingerprint reader is also an upgrade carried over from the flagship OnePlus 15, as previous OnePlus R series phones have stuck with optical fingerprint scanners. Ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, when implemented effectively, are quicker to respond and more accurate in their recognition, making this a significant upgrade.

We’ll have to wait for OnePlus to confirm these details for the OnePlus 15R.. However, even with these preliminary specifications in place, the OnePlus 15R is shaping up to be a better value phone for people who are not satisfied with the OnePlus 15.

