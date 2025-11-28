The OnePlus 15R could have an even bigger battery than the OnePlus 15

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T will get an 8,300mAh battery and 100W wired charging.

The phone is expected to launch in global markets as the OnePlus 15R.

It’s still possible that the OnePlus 15R will get a smaller battery and slower charging in some countries, though.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus Ace 6T in China next week, and this phone is widely expected to be launched globally as the OnePlus 15R. We already know a few specs about both phones, and the company has now revealed battery details for the Ace 6T.

OnePlus confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 6T will have an 8,300mAh battery. This would be 1,000mAh larger than the OnePlus 15’s already gigantic battery (7,300mAh). OnePlus isn’t skimping on charging speeds, either, as the phone will have 100W wired charging. Check out the machine-translated screenshot below.

In any event, this suggests that the OnePlus 15R could have a similarly large battery capacity and charging speed. However, it’s not uncommon for brands to reduce battery capacity outside China due to shipping restrictions. Furthermore, OnePlus doesn’t offer 100W charging in North America and caps charging speeds at 80W.

Nevertheless, our fingers are crossed that the OnePlus 15R retains a huge battery in global markets. Otherwise, the phone is also confirmed to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, an IP69 rating, and a dual rear camera system. So those looking for a powerful, long-lasting phone that’s cheaper than the OnePlus 15 should definitely keep this upcoming device in mind.

