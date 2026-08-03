The OnePlus US exit is now feeling very real as remaining stock evaporates

TL;DR OnePlus has sold out of the OnePlus 15 and most of its remaining products on its US store.

Amazon stock is also scarce, with only a couple of black configurations listed by a lightly reviewed third-party seller.

OnePlus is ending new product launches in the US, and the upcoming OnePlus 16 will not be officially released stateside.

News will have reached you by now that OnePlus announced it was pulling out of the US, but its phones didn’t vanish overnight. The remaining stock was still available while supplies lasted, and it now looks like that supply has almost run dry.

Which phone will you buy now that OnePlus is leaving the US? 706 votes Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 12 % Motorola Edge 17 % Google Pixel 10 14 % Nothing Phone 4a Pro 25 % OnePlus 15 24 % Other (Let us know in the comments!) 8 %

As 9to5Google spotted, the OnePlus 15 has completely sold out on OnePlus.com in the US. Both storage options and both color variants are unavailable, while the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2, OnePlus Watch 4, and most of the company’s other products have also disappeared from the store.

The only products the publication could still find for sale directly from OnePlus were the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in Lunar Radiance and the Nord Buds 3 Pro in Soft Jade.

Amazon isn’t offering much of a lifeline either. At the time of writing, the 256GB OnePlus 15 is unavailable, while the 512GB model is only listed in black by a third-party seller with relatively few reviews. The same seller has the black 256GB OnePlus 15R, but not the higher-storage version. It seems buyers still determined to pick up one of the final OnePlus phones officially released in the US have very few choices left.

OnePlus said in July that it would stop releasing new products in North America and several other major markets, although it plans to continue supporting existing devices. The upcoming OnePlus 16 has already been confirmed, but it will not get an official US launch, making the disappearing OnePlus 15 stock a literal end of the line for many of us.

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