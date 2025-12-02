You'll be able to pre-order the OnePlus 15 in just a couple days

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 15 will be available for pre-order in the US starting December 4.

Several pre-order bonuses will be available, including a free OnePlus Watch 3.

The phone was released in other markets earlier this year. The US release was delayed by the federal government shutdown.

OnePlus’s latest flagship will finally be available for purchase in the US starting this week. The company’s shared that the OnePlus 15 has been certified by the FCC, and pre-orders start in just a couple of days.

The OnePlus 15 was initially released in China in October and other markets worldwide in November, but this year’s lengthy federal government shutdown delayed the phone’s US certification. Pre-orders will now open on OnePlus’s online storefront in the US on December 4.

The OnePlus 15 will cost $899.99 in the US for the base model that ships with 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage. A version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage goes for $999.99.

OnePlus is offering a few first-come, first-serve deals to sweeten the pot, too. US customers who pre-order will get their pick between a free OnePlus Watch 3 (only available with the 16+512GB variant of the phone); a set of OnePlus Buds Pro 3; a 50-watt magnetic charger; or one of a couple of free magnetic cases. The OnePlus Watch 3 is the most valuable of the lot at an MSRP of $300, and if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and a new phone, the bundle might make a good deal for you.

We came away with mixed feelings when we reviewed the OnePlus 15 last month. While the phone sports a beefy 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery, OnePlus’s trademark fast charging at up to 80 watts, and a great display, it falls short when it comes to thermal performance, heating up quickly under heavier loads. OnePlus also lags on update commitments: You can expect the OnePlus 15 to get Android updates for just four years, and security patches for six. Ryan awarded the phone three out of five stars.

Pre-orders begin at 11 AM Eastern on Thursday, December 4. OnePlus hasn’t shared when it expects US pre-orders to ship.

