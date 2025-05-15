The OnePlus 13 is a great camera phone, and the OnePlus 15 could continue this trend

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is reportedly testing a triple 50MP rear camera setup for the OnePlus 15.

However, the company hasn’t apparently settled on the phone’s main and periscope camera sensors.

We hope the new phone picks up where the OnePlus 13 left off in terms of photography and videography.

The OnePlus 13 was highly praised by our team as one of the best Android phones of 2025. We’re now starting to see leaks about a successor, and it looks like we’ve got some tentative camera details.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that OnePlus hasn’t settled on specific camera sensors for its upcoming flagship phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 (SM8850) chipset. We’ve seen plenty of chatter on Weibo referring to this next-generation phone as the OnePlus 15 rather than the OnePlus 14.

In any event, the leaker says OnePlus is currently testing a 50MP+50MP+50MP triple rear camera system, including a ~3x periscope camera. This would broadly align with the OnePlus 13, which shipped with a 50MP rear camera trio.

However, it sounds like OnePlus is testing different camera sensors for the main and periscope lenses. Digital Chat Station says one version has a “regular large” main camera sensor while the other version has an “extra-large” sensor. As for the periscope camera, OnePlus is purportedly testing a small sensor and a medium-sized sensor.

In any event, colleague Ryan Haines praised the OnePlus 13 for its “incredible” camera capabilities. Ryan specifically praised the zoom capabilities and smart camera modes. So we hope the new phone builds on this foundation and cracks our list of best camera phones next year.

