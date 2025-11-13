OnePlus 15 offers improved battery health compared to OnePlus 13 but not the OnePlus 12

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has claimed that the OnePlus 15’s battery will maintain 80% of its capacity after four years.

The company told Android Authority that the phone maintains “excellent health” after 1,400 charging cycles.

This comes after the OnePlus 13 offered 1,000 charging cycles before effectively losing 20% of its capacity.

The OnePlus 15 has just been launched in global markets, and it has a gigantic battery for a flagship Android phone. The company also claims that this battery will maintain 80% of its effective capacity after four years, but what does this actually mean?

OnePlus’s aforementioned battery health claim is a departure from the rest of the industry, which typically measures battery degradation in charging cycles. So how many charging cycles can the OnePlus 15 endure before it reaches 80% of its effective capacity?

OnePlus has now revealed more details in an emailed response to Android Authority questions: The Silicon NanoStack battery on the OnePlus 15 is engineered to retain over 80% of its original health after four years of use (based on EU testing standards, the battery maintains excellent health through 1,400 charge cycles). This exceptional longevity is supported by our AI-driven charging management system, which works to intelligently protect the battery from degradation over time. Users can expect consistent performance throughout the device’s lifespan. In other words, the OnePlus 15 should offer more charging cycles than the OnePlus 13. The European Union’s label database revealed that the OnePlus 13 offers 1,000 charging cycles before maintaining 80% capacity. However, the OnePlus 12 and its lithium-ion battery offers 1,600 charging cycles.

The OnePlus 15’s Chinese product page states you can expect to retain 80% battery capacity after five years. It adds that this figure is predicated on a full charging cycle every 1.35 days. This translates to roughly 1,350 charging cycles, which would be in the same ballpark as the answer we received from OnePlus.

In saying so, the OnePlus 12 offered more charging cycles and also touted four years of battery health. It’s curious that the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 12 offered the same four-year battery health claim despite the charging cycle disparity. I can only guess that OnePlus is taking the OnePlus 15’s larger battery into account when calculating the time needed between charging cycles (1.35 days). After all, a phone with a 2,000mAh battery would need to be charged more often (and therefore accrue more charging cycles) than a phone with a 3,000mAh or 4,000mAh battery. We’ve asked OnePlus for more information about these charging cycle calculations, and will update the article when the company provides an answer.

