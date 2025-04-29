Waiting for the US to get the OnePlus 13T? You're out of luck

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that the 13T will not launch in the US or Europe.

The OnePlus 13T launched in China, as well as India as the “OnePlus 13S.”

The 6.3-inch screen of the OnePlus 13T is on the smaller size compared to most smartphones.

These days, some of the best smartphones are pretty large because everyone goes by the “go big or go home” mantra. But that isn’t the case for everyone, with a smaller percentage of people actually preferring small and compact phones. And the options appear to be dwindling even more with each new release, to the dismay of small phone fans.

OnePlus launched the 13T last week, which comes in gray, black, and a gorgeous pink color. However, it is currently only available in China, though it’s also launching in India as the OnePlus 13S. While many held out hope for the OnePlus 13T to launch globally in more markets, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as OnePlus confirmed to The Verge that it is not coming to the US or Europe.

In its statement, OnePlus simply says that there are no plans to launch the 13T in North America or Europe, but it has noted the interest from users in those markets and will keep that in mind for future product launches.

If you’re a OnePlus fan but like smaller phones because they’re easier to use one-handed, well, now your current options are a large phone or … a large phone. The flagship OnePlus 13 has a 6.8-inch display, while the mid-range OnePlus 13R is a 6.7-inch display.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13T has a 6.3-inch display, which is notably small compared to its larger siblings. Other notable specs for the 13T included a 1.5K resolution LTPO display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of standard brightness and up to 1600 nits peak brightness, as well as OPPO Crystal Shield Glass for durability. The Alert Slider has been replaced with a new “Shortcut Key,” which serves the same purpose but can also do more user-configured actions. And it has a dual camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom.

The 13T uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and even has 16GB RAM with up to 1TB storage. And despite the small form factor compared to the other two OnePlus 13 models, the 13T has a massive 6,260mAh battery — this even beats the 6,000mAh of the flagship OnePlus 13. OnePlus equipped the 13T with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging too, but there’s no wireless charging capabilities, though that appears to be the main compromise.

It’s a shame that OnePlus has no plans to release the 13T in US and Europe. It’s really quite a powerhouse device with reasonable prices, as it would have been around the $500-$600 mark, depending on configuration. If you really want a OnePlus 13T, then you may have to get one imported if you don’t live in China, but with the US tariffs, that may not be worth the trouble.

