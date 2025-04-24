OnePlus 13T is here, with a huge battery, small size, and the usual OnePlus compromises

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 13T, a compact Android flagship featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and more.

The phone has a relatively smaller 6.32-inch display but packs a giant 6,260mAh battery. Surprisingly, it does not have wireless charging.

OnePlus hasn’t yet disclosed plans to launch this compact flagship globally.

If you’re in the market for an Android flagship, OnePlus has a strong contender in the form of the OnePlus 13. However, it’s a big phone. Users who prefer smaller flagships have increasingly been running out of options, but OnePlus is now swooping in to save the day with the new OnePlus 13T, a compact flagship with a big battery and a few compromises.

OnePlus 13T specifications

The OnePlus 13T’s biggest highlight is its small size and light weight (185g). It packs in a 6.32-inch flat display, much smaller than the 6.82-inch display on the OnePlus 13. As such, it’s much easier to hold in the hand than all the Plus and Ultra flagships we see these days. OnePlus isn’t skimping out on display specs either, since this 6.32-inch LTPO display sports 1.5K resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits typical brightness, up to 1600 nits peak brightness, and OPPO Crystal Shield Glass protection for the display.

What makes the OnePlus 13T special is that it packs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus is also touting the large vapor chamber cooling area inside the phone and the G1 Wi-Fi chip, both of which help for gaming use cases.

Despite its small size, the OnePlus 13T packs in a 6,260mAh battery, which is rather impressive given that the larger OnePlus 13 comes with “only” a 6,000mAh battery. The phone supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, but surprisingly, it doesn’t support wireless charging.

The OnePlus 13T is also the first phone from OnePlus that skips out the Alert Slider in lieu of the new “Shortcut Key.” In addition to toggling the sound and vibration as the Alert Slider previously did, users can set it to alternatively toggle flashlight, DND modes, launch the camera or audio recording, take a screenshot, and more.

For its cameras, OnePlus has equipped the 13T with a 50MP Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS as the primary sensor, alongside a 50MP 2x telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture and OIS. The front sensor is a 16MP, f/2.4 sensor. There’s no ultrawide camera here, but that is expected given the space constraints. It’s refreshing to see a phone that prefers the telephoto camera over the ultrawide camera.

For its other bits, the OnePlus 13T is IP65 dust and water resistant. It also has NFC on board, but the USB Type-C port is just USB 2.0. The phone has launched with Color OS 15 based on Android 15.

OnePlus 13T pricing and availability The OnePlus 13T comes in gray, black, and pink colors. Currently, the phone is marked for China in the following configurations and prices: 12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,399 (~$467)

16GB + 256GB: CNY 3,599 (~$494)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 3,799 (~$522)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 3,999 (~$549)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 4,499 (~$618) OnePlus hasn’t mentioned anything about the OnePlus 13T’s global availability. Given that the phone is missing wireless charging, it’s fair to presume that OnePlus isn’t planning for success in the US market, as that has been one of the biggest complaints against them over the years.

What do you think about the OnePlus 13T? Would you like to see this compact flagship become available globally? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.