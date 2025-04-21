This compact flagship is getting bypass charging to go with its giant battery

TL;DR OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13T will have a 6,260mAh battery and reiterated support for bypass charging.

The phone will also have a 50MP main camera and a 2x telephoto camera, featuring 4x lossless zoom.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 13T in China, and it looks like a major step forward for small Android phones. The manufacturer has now revealed more battery details ahead of the launch date.

OnePlus previously stated that the OnePlus 13T has a “6,000mAh+” battery, and it’s now revealed on Weibo that the device has a 6,260mAh battery. This means you’re getting a larger battery than phones like the OnePlus 13, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The company also revealed last week that the phone will have bypass charging support, and it reiterated this support today. This feature allows the charger to power the phone directly. By contrast, traditional charging sees the charger power the battery, which in turn powers the phone.

Do you use bypass charging on your phone? 3 votes Yes, all the time 67 % I use it now and again 33 % I don't know if my phone has it 0 % My phone doesn't have it 0 %

Bypass charging is a welcome addition for several reasons. This feature improves long-term battery health as the battery isn’t actually being charged (and, therefore, isn’t subject to a charging cycle). Charging the battery also produces heat, which can be compounded if you’re gaming while charging. However, bypass charging results in cooler temperatures as the battery isn’t actually being charged or discharged. That’s good news for your hands and for sustained performance in games.

OnePlus executive Louis Lee also confirmed that the OnePlus 13T has a 50MP (IMX906) main camera and a 2x telephoto camera. There’s no word on the latter camera’s resolution, but Lee added that it supports 4x “lossless” zoom. Nevertheless, I’m glad to see a telephoto camera here in lieu of an ultrawide lens.

We won’t have to wait long to know everything about the new phone. The OnePlus 13T is scheduled to launch in China on April 24 (Thursday).

