This could be our first look at next year's best mid-ranger in the US

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has posted an apparent image showing the OnePlus Ace 5.

The picture shows flat edges, a flat screen, an alert slider, and a circular triple camera housing.

The phone is expected to debut in global markets as the OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 13R in the near future, and our hopes are high for this follow-up to the well-received OnePlus 12R. Now, it looks like we might have our first look at what could be the new phone.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station posted an image of the OnePlus Ace 5, which is expected to launch outside China as the OnePlus 13R. You can view the image below.

The image shows a phone with flat metal edges, a flat screen, an alert slider on the left edge, and a circular triple rear camera system on the back. The leaker adds that the phone has a ceramic back.

OnePlus has also confirmed on Weibo that the Ace 5 will ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This isn’t the most powerful flagship SoC on the market anymore, but it’s still an extremely beefy chipset that should handle anything you throw at it.

A previous leak by Digital Chat Station indeed pointed to the OnePlus Ace 5 having a flat screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The tipster also claimed at the time that the phone would have a ~6,000mAh silicon battery, a 50MP IMX906 main camera, and a 50MP JN1 telephoto camera.

We really hope these aforementioned features apply to the OnePlus 13R as that would make it a substantial upgrade over the already excellent OnePlus 12R. We praised the previous phone for its excellent performance, 80W wired charging, high-quality screen, and great battery life. However, we lamented the “clunky” software, lack of wireless charging, and the disappointing cameras.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments