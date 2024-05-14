Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

The best Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones you can buy

Here are the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones worthy of your consideration.
By

Published on4 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S24
MSRP: $799.99
Positives
Seven-year update commitment
Neat AI features
Robust battery life
Solid performance
Great build quality
Negatives
Minimal hardware upgrades
Mediocre charging
Aging cameras
AI features only guaranteed to be free through 2025
Read full review...
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
MSRP: $999.99
Check price
Positives
Bright, sharp 1440p display
Excellent update commitment
All-day battery life
Solid cameras
Handy Galaxy AI features
Negatives
Galaxy AI barely works without the cloud
Camera still struggles with motion
Relatively expensive but no titanium frame like S24 Ultra
AI features only guaranteed to be free through 2025
Read full review...
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
MSRP: $1,299.99
Check price
Positives
Powerful, flexible cameras
Excellent update commitment
Brilliant flat display
Titanium build and Gorilla Armor durability
Loud, punchy speakers
Negatives
Expensive
Hit-or-miss on some AI features
Cameras struggle with motion
AI features only guaranteed to be free through 2025
Read full review...
OnePlus 12
MSRP: $799.00
Check price
Positives
Eye-catching green colorway
Bright, sharp display
Blistering-fast charging
Largely excellent performance
Approachable price
Negatives
Hit-or-miss low-light cameras
No AI features at launch
Limited water resistance
Good but not great software support
Read full review...
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
MSRP: $899.99
Check price
Positives
Nicely built
Universal fast charging
Good AI features
Video stabilization and bokeh
Sleek, stock-like software
Handy back-tap gestures
Negatives
Inconsistent cameras
No 4K recording on all lenses
So-so update policy
Read full review...
ASUS ROG Phone 8
MSRP: $1,099.00
Check price
Positives
Zenfone-like design
IP68 rated, finally
Wireless charging support
Super-stable video
Fast charging and excellent battery life
Solid camera hardware for a gaming phone
Negatives
Expensive
Over-sharpened photos
Read full review...
Xiaomi 14
MSRP: $1,176.00
Check price
Positives
5G and NFC support
120Hz LTPO OLED display
3000 nits brightness
Powerful gaming performance
Versatile triple camera
8K video recording
Negatives
No micro SD card slot
Absence of audio jack
Lacks Gorilla Glass protection
Limited storage without expansion
Read full review...

The Snapdragon 8-series continues to be the leader when it comes to high-end Android flagships, though more devices are opting for alternatives than ever before, such as Google’s move toward Tensor. Even Samsung took a step backward, re-embracing Exynos for the Galaxy S24 international model. Nonetheless, if you’re looking for one of the best Android phones of 2024, you’ll want to consider a phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The best Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones:

Editor’s note: We’ll regularly update this list of the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones as new devices launch.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Samsung Galaxy S24 Family 8
Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 family offers some of the best specs and performance you’ll find in the mobile world, though it’s worth noting that those outside of the US will only get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC if you purchase the Ultra model. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus ship with an Exynos 2400 instead. While there are plenty of spec improvements, outside of the SoC, what really stands out is its push towards AI this time around.

The new Galaxy AI Suite introduces features like Photo Assist, which lets you edit out background distractions and make other changes to the images in a manner similar to Google’s Magic Editor. There’s also a Chat Assistant function in the Samsung Keyboard that reads through and cleans up messages as you type, or even offers you tips for different tones or better ways to express yourself. That’s far from the complete list as there’s also a new Note Assistant function, Circle to Search which works a bit like Google Lens, and much more.

The Galaxy S24 series also raises the bar when it comes to software update policies by matching Google’s impressive pledge to provide seven years of OS updates and security fixes.

See price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24
Seven-year update commitment
Neat AI features
Robust battery life
See price at Amazon
256GB
See price at Amazon
Save $100.00
128GB
See price at Amazon
128GB
See price at Samsung
256GB
See price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Bright, sharp 1440p display
Excellent update commitment
Handy Galaxy AI features
See price at Amazon
512GB
See price at Amazon
Save $150.00
256GB
See price at Amazon
256GB
See price at Samsung
512GB
See price at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Powerful, flexible cameras
Excellent update commitment
Brilliant flat display
See price at Amazon
512GB
See price at Amazon
Save $200.00
256GB
See price at Amazon
256GB
See price at Samsung
512GB
See price at Samsung
1TB

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs

  • Display: 6.2-inch, FHD+ AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB
  • Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,000mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus specs

  • Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+ AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4,900mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs

  • Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+ AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB
  • Cameras: 200, 12, and 50MP
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Software: Android 14
  • S-Pen support: Yes

OnePlus 12

oneplus 12 home screen with box
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The OnePlus 12 isn’t a major departure from the OnePlus 11, especially in terms of design. While it might not look much different on the outside, the OnePlus 12 has improved durability, a slightly larger display, and of course the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM. It’s also worth noting the OnePlus 12’s Dual Cryo-Velocity cooling setup means this phone doesn’t get hot under heavy load, making it a great companion for gaming for those who care about mobile games but not enough to invest in something like the Asus ROG Phone 8. Those who care about long battery life will also be happy to know the battery has increased from 4,820mAh to a whopping 5,400mAh this year.

Unfortunately, it’s not all perfect. The OnePlus 12 skips IP68 in favor of IP65 protection, which means it’s safe from jets of water from all sides. OnePlus has also yet to embrace AI in the way other smartphone makers have, though some of that could be addressed in future software updates.

OnePlus 12OnePlus 12
AA Recommended
OnePlus 12
Bright, sharp display • Blistering-fast charging • Approachable price
MSRP: $799.00
The flagship killer returns.
The OnePlus 12 is an important update for the brand that never settles. The phone offers the latest and best technology, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 50W wireless and 80W wired charging, next-gen Hasselblad cameras, and more.
See price at Amazon
See price at OnePlus
See price at Amazon
Save $100.00

OnePlus 12 specs

  • Display: 6.82-inch, QHD+ LTPO
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12GB/16GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 48 and 64MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,400mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra in hand
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is a very different animal from the Zenfone 10. It’s bigger than ever before with its larger 6.78-inch display and there’s plenty of other improvements, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. There’s a lot of similarities between the ROG Phone 8 and this new model, though there’s less gaming focus and a more traditional glass sandwich design. Another big change is the battery life, which jumps from 4,300mAh over to 5,500mAh. That’s even larger than the OnePlus 12, which makes this another great choice for those who care about gaming but don’t want an actual gaming phone.

While OnePlus puts almost zero effort into AI features with the OnePlus 12, Asus straddles the line somewhere in the middle. There’s AI Transcript for converting recorder audio into text, AI Call Translator for real-time translation, and other features like AI noise cancellation. It’s not just a bigger push toward artificial intelligence, the Zenfone 11 Ultra also includes a few new software improvements such as new customization options.

Asus Zenfone 11 UltraAsus Zenfone 11 Ultra
AA Recommended
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Nicely built • Universal fast charging • Good AI features
MSRP: $899.99
Bigger and better than ever.
The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra is the successor to the compact Zenfone 10, but it's built in a completely different guise. With a much larger 6.78-inch form factor, triple camera array, and premium aesthetic, the phone brings Zenfone series favorites and new additions to a larger display.
See price at Amazon
Zenfone 11 Ultra

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra specs:

  • Interior Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED with 120Hz
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12/16GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Cameras: 50, 13 and 32MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Asus ROG Phone 8

ASUS ROG Phone 8 back in hand with lights in background
Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The ROG Phone 8 is a major departure from the ROG Phone 7, offering a brand-new design that’s much less aggressive than before. The result is a phone that’s still perfectly tailored toward gaming but with a more reserved look that could attract customers looking for something different from mainstream flagships but are less impressed by typical gaming aesthetics.  Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 24GB of RAM, alongside plenty of other meaningful upgrades. You’ll also get IP68 water and dust resistance for the first time, a byproduct of the new enclosed design structure.

While the ROG Phone 8 has much broader appeal than its predecessor it also ditches some of the features it was previously best known for including flashy looks, larger and more powerful cooling fans, and the amazing front-firing speakers found on every other ROG Phone until now.

ASUS ROG Phone 8ASUS ROG Phone 8
AA Editors Choice
ASUS ROG Phone 8
Zenfone-like design • IP68 rated, finally • Fast charging and excellent battery life
MSRP: $1,099.00
New look, same gaming greatness.
With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, AI-centric gaming features, a sleeker aesthetic, and additions like IP68 water resistance and wireless charging, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 is a mighty leap for the gaming phone king.
See price at Amazon
See price at Asus
ASUS ROG Phone 8 ProASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro
ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro
Sleek design • Powerful processor • Ultra-Portable
MSRP: $1,199.00
See price at Amazon
See price at Asus

Asus ROG Phone 8 specs:

  • Internal display: 6.78-inch FHD+ LPTO
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 12/16GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Cameras: 50/32/13MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro specs:

  • Internal display: 6.78-inch FHD+ LPTO
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 16/24GB
  • Storage: 512GB or 1TB
  • Cameras: 50/32/13MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14 Ultra White (1)
Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Xiaomi 14 isn’t available in the States, but it’s one of the best lower-cost flagships around in select markets in Europe and Asia. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro both include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 8 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and with storage options up to 1TB. The camera experience is also pretty similar, though the Pro has an improved variable aperture of f/1.42 – f/4.

Xiaomi doesn’t necessarily make any major waves with the Xiaomi 14 family. There are no major AI upgrades, but the whole package is a solid step forward from last year. If you’re looking for a powerful phone without spending a fortune, the Xiaomi 14 series is worth a look.

Xiaomi 14Xiaomi 14
Xiaomi 14
5G and NFC support • 120Hz LTPO OLED display • 3000 nits brightness
MSRP: $1,176.00
See price at Giztop
Xiaomi 14 ProXiaomi 14 Pro
Xiaomi 14 Pro
Versatile camera • Autofocus ultrawide • High-resolution selfies
MSRP: $683.00
See price at Giztop

Xiaomi 14 specs

  • Display: 6.36-inch, QHD+ OLED
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB/12/16GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB
  • Cameras: 3x 50MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,610mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Xiaomi 14 Pro specs

  • Display: 5.9-inch, FHD+ Super AMOLED
  • Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 12GB/16GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB
  • Cameras: 50MP and 13MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 4,880mAh
  • Software: Android 14

Upcoming phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

HONOR Magic V2 RSR Porsche Edition Unfolded Flat
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might not be official just yet, but it is rumored to arrive sometime this summer at the Galaxy Unpacked event. It’s all but given that the Fold 6 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Beyond that, rumors suggest the new model will offer an improved camera and possibly new variants including an Ultra and budget variant. Other rumors claim we could see an improved 50MP camera, borrowed from the Galaxy S24. Furthermore, we could be looking at a battery jump from 4,400mAh to 4,600mAh.

You can learn more about the current rumors in our Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumor hub. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

samsung galaxy z flip 5 flex window on wood
Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Yet another upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered device that has a foldable display. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be a relatively iterative update with a slightly thicker body and a larger 4,000mAh battery. There are also whispers there could be a more affordable variant of the Flip 6, similar to the rumors around new Fold 6 variants. Not much else is known although a few rumors suggest the Flip 6 is experimenting with a potential 50MP sensor upgrade as well.

You can learn more about the current rumors in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumor hub. 

Do you need a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 series phone?

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is one of the most powerful processors ever made and can handle just about anything you can throw its way from gaming to video editing, and everything in between. If you care about having the absolute best Android processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a no-brainer. It brings new AI features and combines them with top-tier processing power that won’t be beaten by anything offered by Google Tensor, Exynos, or MediaTek SoCs.

Of course, do you really need a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 series phone? The answer depends on your needs. If you’re a hardcore mobile gamer or power user, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might make a lot of sense. It has more power than the Tensor, Exynos, or Mediatek alternatives and yet it still has almost as good of AI features as the legendary Pixel series with the introduction of Galaxy AI.

If you mostly stick to basics like social media consumption, internet browsing, and casual gaming? The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a bit overkill. You could easily get by with a Tensor-powered Pixel or one of the many mid-range SoCs out there. On the other hand, even then, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship is going to have longevity on its side. Most of these phones will have at least a few OS upgrades in store or even up to seven full years with devices like the Galaxy S24 series. With all the power here, you’ll find that this phone will be more than capable of lasting seven years for more casual users.

Don’t want to spend the high prices a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone will command? Another alternative would be to check out some of last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. These devices still have plenty of life left in them and are now seeing steep discounts as their successors hit the market. Need an even cheaper alternative? Check out our guide to the best cheap phones.

FAQs

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was launched on October 23, 2024, at the annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii.

Qualcomm owns, designs, and markets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It is manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offers quite a few improvements. You can check out our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Gen 3 guide for all the specifics but here are just three major differences:

  1. CPU cluster arrangement: The new Gen 3 chip comes with a 1+(3+2)+2 arrangement over the Gen 2’s 1+(2+2)+3 setup.
  2. CPU upgrades: The Cortex X-3 cores have been replaced with X4, A710 and A715 are replaced by A720, and A510 is replaced by A520. The actual speeds are also faster with the new chip.
  3. GPU upgrade: Upgraded from Adreno 740 to Adreno 750.

You might like

Best products
Qualcomm Snapdragon