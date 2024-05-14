The best Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones you can buy

The Snapdragon 8-series continues to be the leader when it comes to high-end Android flagships, though more devices are opting for alternatives than ever before, such as Google’s move toward Tensor. Even Samsung took a step backward, re-embracing Exynos for the Galaxy S24 international model. Nonetheless, if you’re looking for one of the best Android phones of 2024, you’ll want to consider a phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The best Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones:

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

The Samsung Galaxy S24 family offers some of the best specs and performance you’ll find in the mobile world, though it’s worth noting that those outside of the US will only get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC if you purchase the Ultra model. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus ship with an Exynos 2400 instead. While there are plenty of spec improvements, outside of the SoC, what really stands out is its push towards AI this time around.

The new Galaxy AI Suite introduces features like Photo Assist, which lets you edit out background distractions and make other changes to the images in a manner similar to Google’s Magic Editor. There’s also a Chat Assistant function in the Samsung Keyboard that reads through and cleans up messages as you type, or even offers you tips for different tones or better ways to express yourself. That’s far from the complete list as there’s also a new Note Assistant function, Circle to Search which works a bit like Google Lens, and much more.

The Galaxy S24 series also raises the bar when it comes to software update policies by matching Google’s impressive pledge to provide seven years of OS updates and security fixes.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs

Display: 6.2-inch, FHD+ AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh

6.2-inch, FHD+ AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP

50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,000mAh

4,000mAh Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus specs

Display: 6.7-inch, QHD+ AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh

6.7-inch, QHD+ AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB Cameras: 50, 12, and 10MP

50, 12, and 10MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4,900mAh

4,900mAh Software: Android 14

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+ AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh

6.8-inch, QHD+ AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB

256GB/512GB/1TB Cameras: 200, 12, and 50MP Front camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Software: Android 14

Android 14 S-Pen support: Yes

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 isn’t a major departure from the OnePlus 11, especially in terms of design. While it might not look much different on the outside, the OnePlus 12 has improved durability, a slightly larger display, and of course the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM. It’s also worth noting the OnePlus 12’s Dual Cryo-Velocity cooling setup means this phone doesn’t get hot under heavy load, making it a great companion for gaming for those who care about mobile games but not enough to invest in something like the Asus ROG Phone 8. Those who care about long battery life will also be happy to know the battery has increased from 4,820mAh to a whopping 5,400mAh this year.

Unfortunately, it’s not all perfect. The OnePlus 12 skips IP68 in favor of IP65 protection, which means it’s safe from jets of water from all sides. OnePlus has also yet to embrace AI in the way other smartphone makers have, though some of that could be addressed in future software updates.

OnePlus 12 specs

Display: 6.82-inch, QHD+ LTPO

6.82-inch, QHD+ LTPO Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12GB/16GB

12GB/16GB Storage: 256GB/512GB Cameras: 50, 48 and 64MP

50, 48 and 64MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,400mAh

5,400mAh Software: Android 14

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is a very different animal from the Zenfone 10. It’s bigger than ever before with its larger 6.78-inch display and there’s plenty of other improvements, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. There’s a lot of similarities between the ROG Phone 8 and this new model, though there’s less gaming focus and a more traditional glass sandwich design. Another big change is the battery life, which jumps from 4,300mAh over to 5,500mAh. That’s even larger than the OnePlus 12, which makes this another great choice for those who care about gaming but don’t want an actual gaming phone.

While OnePlus puts almost zero effort into AI features with the OnePlus 12, Asus straddles the line somewhere in the middle. There’s AI Transcript for converting recorder audio into text, AI Call Translator for real-time translation, and other features like AI noise cancellation. It’s not just a bigger push toward artificial intelligence, the Zenfone 11 Ultra also includes a few new software improvements such as new customization options.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra specs:

Interior Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED with 120Hz

6.78-inch AMOLED with 120Hz SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12/16GB

12/16GB Storage: 256/512GB Cameras: 50, 13 and 32MP

50, 13 and 32MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,500mAh

5,500mAh Software: Android 14

Asus ROG Phone 8

The ROG Phone 8 is a major departure from the ROG Phone 7, offering a brand-new design that’s much less aggressive than before. The result is a phone that’s still perfectly tailored toward gaming but with a more reserved look that could attract customers looking for something different from mainstream flagships but are less impressed by typical gaming aesthetics. Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 24GB of RAM, alongside plenty of other meaningful upgrades. You’ll also get IP68 water and dust resistance for the first time, a byproduct of the new enclosed design structure.

While the ROG Phone 8 has much broader appeal than its predecessor it also ditches some of the features it was previously best known for including flashy looks, larger and more powerful cooling fans, and the amazing front-firing speakers found on every other ROG Phone until now.

Asus ROG Phone 8 specs:

Internal display: 6.78-inch FHD+ LPTO

6.78-inch FHD+ LPTO SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12/16GB

12/16GB Storage: 256GB Cameras: 50/32/13MP

50/32/13MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,500mAh

5,500mAh Software: Android 14

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro specs:

Internal display: 6.78-inch FHD+ LPTO

6.78-inch FHD+ LPTO SoC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 16/24GB

16/24GB Storage: 512GB or 1TB Cameras: 50/32/13MP

50/32/13MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 5,500mAh

5,500mAh Software: Android 14

Xiaomi 14

The Xiaomi 14 isn’t available in the States, but it’s one of the best lower-cost flagships around in select markets in Europe and Asia. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro both include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 8 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and with storage options up to 1TB. The camera experience is also pretty similar, though the Pro has an improved variable aperture of f/1.42 – f/4.

Xiaomi doesn’t necessarily make any major waves with the Xiaomi 14 family. There are no major AI upgrades, but the whole package is a solid step forward from last year. If you’re looking for a powerful phone without spending a fortune, the Xiaomi 14 series is worth a look.

Xiaomi 14 specs

Display: 6.36-inch, QHD+ OLED

6.36-inch, QHD+ OLED Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 8GB/12/16GB

8GB/12/16GB Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB Cameras: 3x 50MP

3x 50MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,610mAh

4,610mAh Software: Android 14

Xiaomi 14 Pro specs

Display: 5.9-inch, FHD+ Super AMOLED

5.9-inch, FHD+ Super AMOLED Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM: 12GB/16GB

12GB/16GB Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB Cameras: 50MP and 13MP

50MP and 13MP Front camera: 32MP

32MP Battery: 4,880mAh

4,880mAh Software: Android 14

Upcoming phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might not be official just yet, but it is rumored to arrive sometime this summer at the Galaxy Unpacked event. It’s all but given that the Fold 6 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Beyond that, rumors suggest the new model will offer an improved camera and possibly new variants including an Ultra and budget variant. Other rumors claim we could see an improved 50MP camera, borrowed from the Galaxy S24. Furthermore, we could be looking at a battery jump from 4,400mAh to 4,600mAh.

You can learn more about the current rumors in our Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumor hub.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Yet another upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered device that has a foldable display. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to be a relatively iterative update with a slightly thicker body and a larger 4,000mAh battery. There are also whispers there could be a more affordable variant of the Flip 6, similar to the rumors around new Fold 6 variants. Not much else is known although a few rumors suggest the Flip 6 is experimenting with a potential 50MP sensor upgrade as well.

You can learn more about the current rumors in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumor hub.

Do you need a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 series phone? The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is one of the most powerful processors ever made and can handle just about anything you can throw its way from gaming to video editing, and everything in between. If you care about having the absolute best Android processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a no-brainer. It brings new AI features and combines them with top-tier processing power that won’t be beaten by anything offered by Google Tensor, Exynos, or MediaTek SoCs.

Of course, do you really need a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 series phone? The answer depends on your needs. If you’re a hardcore mobile gamer or power user, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might make a lot of sense. It has more power than the Tensor, Exynos, or Mediatek alternatives and yet it still has almost as good of AI features as the legendary Pixel series with the introduction of Galaxy AI.

If you mostly stick to basics like social media consumption, internet browsing, and casual gaming? The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a bit overkill. You could easily get by with a Tensor-powered Pixel or one of the many mid-range SoCs out there. On the other hand, even then, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship is going to have longevity on its side. Most of these phones will have at least a few OS upgrades in store or even up to seven full years with devices like the Galaxy S24 series. With all the power here, you’ll find that this phone will be more than capable of lasting seven years for more casual users.

Don’t want to spend the high prices a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone will command? Another alternative would be to check out some of last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones. These devices still have plenty of life left in them and are now seeing steep discounts as their successors hit the market. Need an even cheaper alternative? Check out our guide to the best cheap phones.

FAQs

When was the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 launched? The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was launched on October 23, 2024, at the annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii.

Who makes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? Qualcomm owns, designs, and markets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It is manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm fabrication process.

What is the main difference between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offers quite a few improvements. You can check out our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Gen 3 guide for all the specifics but here are just three major differences: CPU cluster arrangement: The new Gen 3 chip comes with a 1+(3+2)+2 arrangement over the Gen 2’s 1+(2+2)+3 setup. CPU upgrades: The Cortex X-3 cores have been replaced with X4, A710 and A715 are replaced by A720, and A510 is replaced by A520. The actual speeds are also faster with the new chip. GPU upgrade: Upgraded from Adreno 740 to Adreno 750.