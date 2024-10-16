The OnePlus 13R may have leaked: The best mid-ranger of 2025?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that a mid-range OnePlus phone is in the works with some impressive specs.

The apparent features include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

It’s possible that this could be the OnePlus 13R in global markets.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 13 in China soon, but a new leak suggests the company could also have a potent mid-range phone up its sleeve.

Leaker Digital Chat Station posted a variety of apparent specs for a mid-range OnePlus phone. The tipster didn’t actually name the phone in question, but the specs point to a device in the OnePlus Ace series (most likely the Ace 5 series).

These specs nevertheless make for an impressive mid-tier device. The leaker says you should expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, a 6,000mAh silicon battery, and a flat, 1.5K screen. The phone could also deliver a flexible camera system, featuring the OPPO Find X8 line’s image processing tech, a Sony IMX906 main camera (1/1.56-inch sensor size), and a 50MP telephoto camera (Samsung JN1).

The company’s Ace line is largely restricted to China, but the Ace 2 and Ace 3 were rebranded in global markets as the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 12R. So there’s a good chance that this leaked device could launch outside China as the OnePlus 13R.

In saying so, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip mentioned here is swapped out for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or another less capable processor in global markets. After all, the OnePlus 11R and 12R were both equipped with older (but still powerful) flagship SoCs. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is also tipped to be ~20% more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and that’s bad news for a mid-range phone.

