The OnePlus 13 could offer a better IP rating than the Galaxy S24

TL;DR The OnePlus 13 could come with an IP68 or IP69 rating, according to a leaker.

This would be a major upgrade over the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12, which lacked water resistance.

An IP69 rating would beat virtually all flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google.

We were pretty happy with the OnePlus 12 earlier this year, although one of our biggest issues was the lack of full-fledged water resistance. Fortunately, a long-time leaker has claimed that an IP rating upgrade is coming.

Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted apparent OnePlus 13 specs, and arguably the most notable claim is that the phone will have an “IP68/69” rating. This means the device will have full water and dust resistance. By contrast, the OnePlus 12’s IP65 rating meant it wasn’t rated to survive a dunk in water.

The IP68 rating would match rival phones like the Google Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 range. However, an IP69 rating would technically make the OnePlus 13 more durable than pretty much all mainstream flagship phones. This rating means the phone is certified to survive high-pressure and high-temperature water jets. Either way, an IP68 or IP69 rating would be a long-overdue upgrade for OnePlus.

One big question is whether the OnePlus 13 will receive this upgrade across all models. OnePlus offered an IP68 rating for some flagships over the years, but mostly restricted this feature to carrier versions.

What else could the OnePlus 13 offer? Digital Chat Station also confirmed a few more notable specs, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, a 2K “micro-curved” screen, a silicon-based “super-large” battery, 100W wired charging, and wireless charging support.

Other mentioned specs include a Hasselblad-branded triple 50MP camera system (including a 3x 50MP periscope lens), an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and a large vibration motor.

