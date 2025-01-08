OnePlus 13 series' 180-day replacement guarantee should make US customers jealous

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus is offering a 180-day replacement guarantee for the OnePlus 13 and 13R in India, in addition to the lifetime display warranty.

The replacement guarantee is available only to early adopters and covers all hardware issues.

In the US, OnePlus only offers a 15-day refund and replacement period, the standard 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects, and paid protection plans.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R globally, bringing the flagship duo to markets outside China. The updated specifications and pricing on the devices give them a competitive edge against other top Android flagships, but OnePlus also has some deals and discounts during the early sales period to make them an even sweeter purchase. Today, the company announced a 180-day replacement policy for certain regions that should make US customers jealous.

OnePlus has announced that customers who buy the OnePlus 13 and 13R in India before February 13, 2025, and activate it within 30 days will be eligible for a free replacement within the first 180 days of purchase in case of any hardware issues. This enables customers to immediately get a free replacement device instead of repairing a new phone, which is more cumbersome.

This 180-day replacement guarantee applies to a one-time device replacement that bypasses repairs entirely for the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. It covers all device components, including the screen, back cover, battery, and motherboard. Customers must visit an authorized service center to confirm their eligibility for a replacement device.

Note that this 180-day replacement guarantee is in addition to the lifetime display warranty on all OnePlus smartphones in India. This lifetime display warranty provides much-needed peace of mind against green line issues that plague devices a few years into the product cycle when the regular product warranty has run out.

For customers in the US, OnePlus continues to advertise a 15-day period for refund and replacement alongside the standard 1-year warranty for manufacturing defects. There is also no additional warranty for display defects beyond the standard warranty, though, to be fair, green line issues are far less prevalent in the US. OnePlus does offer paid protection plans, namely OnePlus Care, Accidental Damage Protection Plan, Screen Protection Plan, and Extended Warranty. However, as mentioned, you must buy one of these if you want that extra peace of mind.

We’ve contacted OnePlus to inquire if there are any similar plans for the new OnePlus 13 series’ flagships sold in the USA and other regions globally. We’ll update this article when we learn more.

An extended replacement guarantee is a great way to demonstrate confidence in a new product, and we’re glad that OnePlus is offering it to users. We hope the company extends the guarantee globally. Other companies should also take note, as that could mean the end of the niggling hardware issues that early adopters usually see right after a phone launch.

