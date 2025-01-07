OnePlus 13R launched with more storage, better telephoto camera, and a deceptive price tag

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 13R with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, improved telephoto camera, and a larger battery.

The phone features a flat design, more RAM and storage, and an IP65 rating.

The OnePlus 13R is available for $599.99, which is higher than the $499.99 launch price tag of the OnePlus 12R’s 8GB+128GB variant but the same as the 12GB+256GB variant.

OnePlus is bringing the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R flagship duo to global markets. While the OnePlus 13 is a proper contender for the best Android smartphone you can buy this year, the pricing on the OnePlus 13R positions it closer to mid-range Android competitors, albeit with a slight premium.

OnePlus 13R: Specifications

OnePlus 12R Display

6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO

FHD+ resolution (2,780 x 1,264)

120Hz display refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz), LTPO 4.1

HDR10+

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

RAM

12GB, or 16GB LPDDR5X

Storage

256GB, or 512GB UFS 4.0

Battery and charging

6,000mAh battery

80W wired charging

No wireless charging

Charger in the box

Cameras

Rear:

- 50MP wide, Sony LYT-700

f/1.8, 1.0μm, OIS



- 8MP ultrawide

f/2.2, 1.12μm, 112-degree FoV



- 50MP telephoto, Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN5

2x optical zoom

f/2.0, 0.64μm



Front:

- 16MP, f/2.4, 1.0μm

Video

Rear: 4K at 30/60fps (main lens only)



Front: 1080p at 30fps



Audio

Stereo speakers

Triple mics

No 3.5mm port

Connectivity

5G (Sub6)

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

NFC support

USB 2.0

IR Blaster

Security

Optical in-display fingerprint sensor

6 years of security updates

IP rating

IP65

Software

Android 15

Oxygen OS 15

Materials

Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and back

Aluminum frame

Dimensions and weight

161.7 x 75.8 x 8.0mm

206g

Colors

Astral Trail

Nebula Noir



Starting with the design, the OnePlus 13R looks quite unlike the OnePlus 12R. It looks more like a spiritual successor to the OnePlus 10R or the latest iPhones, with a flat and boxy shape and barely a chamfer on the front and back edges. While the curvy OnePlus 12R was a joy to hold in the hand, the 13R feels too brick-like.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

While the display on the OnePlus 13R is practically the same as that on the 12R, it is now completely flat, which I appreciate for its usability and wide compatibility with screen protectors. It also supports Aqua Touch 2.0, letting you use the display when wet/in the rain and even with some gloves (up to 5mm thickness).

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Beyond the design, the next big change is for performance. The OnePlus 13R features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This isn’t the latest SoC, but it is a very capable performer and is an excellent fit for users who want a lot of performance without the heavy price tag of the current flagship SoC. OnePlus is also upgrading the base RAM and storage on the device, as the OnePlus 13R now starts at 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, up from the 8GB+128GB option on the 12R.

OnePlus is upgrading the camera setup on the OnePlus 13R. Instead of a barely useful 2MP macro camera on the 12R, the 13R comes with a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom capabilities. The primary camera gets a bump up from the 50MP Sony IMX890 to the 50MP Sony LYT-700, which is said to have better low-light capabilities thanks to a higher Full Well Capacity.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The battery and charging situation on the OnePlus 13R is a bit of a letdown. While the pure capacity of the battery has increased to 6,000mAh from the 5,500mAh on the 12R, it is now a single-cell battery with support for 80W wired charging instead of a dual-cell battery with 80W (US)/100W (global) wired charging. Thanks to the larger battery and relatively slower charging spec, the OnePlus 13R is said to take about 52 minutes for a full charge, while the 12R took just about half an hour.

Other OnePlus 13R features include an IR blaster and a “Share with iPhone” feature that allows you to share files wirelessly with iPhone users, as long as you can convince them to download another app. The device’s IP rating has improved from IP64 on the 12R to IP65 on the 13R, allowing it to handle low-pressure freshwater jets.

The OnePlus 13R ships with Oxygen OS 15, based on Android 15, out of the box. OnePlus is also promising four Android platform updates and six years of security updates for the OnePlus 13R, which is a significant increase over the OnePlus 12R’s three Android platform updates and four years of security updates.

Pricing and availability

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The OnePlus 13R is available in a singular 12GB+256GB configuration in the US for $599.99. The device can be preordered now, with open sales beginning on January 14, 2025. You can buy the OnePlus 13R in Nebular Noir and Astral Trail colors on OnePlus.com. You can also get it from Best Buy, but the black color is available in-store, while the white is available online only. Amazon US availability will be announced later.

While the 13R’s base price tag is technically higher than the 12R’s, you get more RAM and storage than last year, alongside several key upgrades. The OnePlus 12R’s 12GB+256GB configuration launched for $600, too, so the price increase is much more palatable in this context.

The OnePlus 13R costs the following in Europe, UK, and India: 12GB+256GB: €749/£679/Rs. 42,999

16GB+512GB: Rs. 49,999 What are your thoughts on the OnePlus 13R? Let us know in the comments below!

