PSA: OnePlus 12R is not working on Verizon, but OnePlus is on it

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The OnePlus 12R currently isn’t working properly on Verizon’s network despite having the appropriate band support.

OnePlus has assured us it is working with Verizon to address this, but there is no set date for a rollout yet.

For now, we’d advise Verizon subscribers to avoid investing in the 12R.

Back in the day, OnePlus had partnerships with both Verizon and T-Mobile that saw its phones land on store shelves. The company hasn’t enjoyed that status for a few years now, but most OnePlus phones still work on those networks — you just can’t buy the phone directly from the carriers.

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, for example, have full band support for all three major US carriers. However, the OnePlus 12 apparently has allowlist status with Verizon, while the 12R does not appear to enjoy that same status, as we’re learning today. This would mean that, for now, the OnePlus 12R will not work on the Verizon network, even though it has the proper band support.

We discovered this through a user on the XDA-Developer forums. This user bought some OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R phones for family members and was miffed to find the OnePlus 12s worked fine on Verizon, but the 12Rs didn’t. According to this user’s investigation, a Verizon “VP” confirmed to them that the 12 is allowlisted on the network, but the 12R isn’t. We reached out to OnePlus to find out the scoop, and sure enough, the company confirmed that the 12R is facing connection issues at Verizon. It didn’t confirm or deny the allowlist theory, but something is definitely broken.

Thankfully, OnePlus is currently working with Verizon to rectify this. Here’s a statement from OnePlus, per a company spokesperson: The OnePlus 12R is able to work with all major carriers and on all major 5G networks in the US, including Verizon. We are currently investigating unexpected cases that users may be having with Verizon’s network, and are working with the carrier to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the company didn’t give us any specifics on how long this might take. Theoretically, Verizon just needs to “switch on” support for the 12R, which isn’t too tricky. When this might happen, though, is anyone’s guess.

For now, if you are a Verizon subscriber and looking at the 12R, we’d advise you to wait or buy the OnePlus 12 (on the product’s website) instead, as that will work with Big Red straight out of the box.

Also, for the record, this connectivity issue shouldn’t affect using the 12R on T-Mobile or AT&T. This is a Verizon-specific problem.

