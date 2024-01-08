OnePlus 12 and 12R leaked global prices promise a bang for your buck

OnePlus

TL;DR The US prices of the OnePlus 12 and 12R have leaked.

The OnePlus 12 could be $100 costlier than the OnePlus 11.

The OnePlus 12R could offer great value with a Pixel 7a-like price.

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are all set to launch globally on January 23. Almost everything there is to know about the two phones is already out there, except for their global prices. Now, a little-known but seemingly accurate source has revealed what the phones could cost in the US.

The OnePlus 11 was a powerful debut at a competitive price of $699. It seems the OnePlus 12 will not retain its predecessor’s price. According to TechPuls (via 9to5Google), the OnePlus 12 will cost $100 more and. come in at $799 for the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. This is the base variant of the phone, and there’s no 8GB/128GB model this time around.

It looks like OnePlus is charging more for the extra RAM and storage on the base model and, of course, the updated specs. However, with a $799 price tag, the OnePlus 12 would still be cheaper than the company’s last Pro phone — the OnePlus 10 Pro — which cost $899 at launch. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version of the OnePlus 12 is expected to cost $899. With these prices, the OnePlus 12 would most certainly rub shoulders with Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series. Although, you would probably get lesser RAM and storage on competing Samsung models.

What do you think of the leaked OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R prices? 106 votes They are great! 37 % I like the price of the OnePlus 12R, but not the OnePlus 12 55 % I like the price of the OnePlus 12, but not the OnePlus 12R 8 %

Next up is the OnePlus 12R. This phone is actually one to look out for in 2024. Featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the 12R has already launched in China as the OnePlus Ace 3. The leaker says the device will come in at $499 for the 8GB/128GB model. That’s directly encroaching on Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54 5G territory but with a much superior processor. The 16GB/256GB variant of the phone could also be available at a killer price of $599.

